Wild Wing Cafe closing Charlottesville location

It is with a heavy heart, that I have decided to permanently close the doors to Wild Wing Cafe Charlottesville effective immediately. COVID-19 pandemic has caused unprecedented economic hardships and challenges. From the cancellation of spring sports, to the uncertainty of fall college sports and the restrictive operating guides for hospitality based businesses, the challenges that lie ahead for a sports bar in a college town are overwhelming. After considering many courses of action, Wild Wing Cafe Corporate office and I believe that closing the Charlottesville restaurant is the best option at this point in time. This doesn’t have to mean forever but for now...