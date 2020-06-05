Wild Wing Cafe closing Charlottesville location

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Wild Wing Cafe says it’s closing its Charlottesville location after 17 years in business.
An announcement was posted on Facebook Friday, June 5, which stated in part:
Wild Wing Cafe has other locations, mostly on the East Coast.
I’d like to first begin with thanking every single person in this community throughout the last 17 years, some new and some old and most importantly the guests who have become apart of the Wild Wing Cafe family. This has been undoubtedly the hardest situation I have ever dealt with as a business owner.
It is with a heavy heart, that I have decided to permanently close the doors to Wild Wing Cafe Charlottesville effective immediately. COVID-19 pandemic has caused unprecedented economic hardships and challenges. From the cancellation of spring sports, to the uncertainty of fall college sports and the restrictive operating guides for hospitality based businesses, the challenges that lie ahead for a sports bar in a college town are overwhelming. After considering many courses of action, Wild Wing Cafe Corporate office and I believe that closing the Charlottesville restaurant is the best option at this point in time. This doesn’t have to mean forever but for now...
I sincerely hope that our Wild Wing Cafe family, friends and guests remain safe as we all navigate through this pandemic. Charlottesville restaurants have been especially affected by COVID-19, and we encourage everyone to support locally owned operations. We Are Charlottesville. Until we meet again,
Stay Well & Stay Wild
Chad Ragland and Staff Wild Wing Cafe Charlottesville
