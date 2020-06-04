Warm, humid and unsettled

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Dress for comfort Today and grab the umbrella.Humidity will again be high Today, as we track a disturbance and cold front. Showers and storms will develop later Today. Gusty wind and a period of heavy rain will be possible for some areas. The cold front is not expected to pass until later Saturday. While Saturday will be hot and humid, storm activity is not expected to as widespread. Behind the front a cooler and less humid air mass will build in taking us into early nest week. Have a great and safe Weekend !
Today: Mostly cloudy with showers and storms, High: upper 80s
Tonight: Mostly cloudy with scattered storms, Low: mid 60s
Saturday: Partly sunny with a t-storm, High: low 90s...Low: low 60s
Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: low 80s...Low: upper 50s
Monday: Mostly sunny, High: low 80s...Low: low 60s
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 80s...Low: mid 60s
Wednesday: Partly sunny, High: mid 80s...Low: mid 60s
Thursday: Mostly cloudy with scattered storms, High: low 80s...Low: low 60s
