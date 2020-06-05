VSP: Missing Afton teenager believed to be in danger

AFTON, Va. (WVIR) - Search efforts continue for a missing Afton teenager.
Virginia State Police put out an alert for 14-year-old Azalia Berrian early Friday, June 5. She is 5 foot, 5 inches tall and weighs approximately 178 lbs. Berrian has brown eyes and black hair, and police say she is possibly wearing a black shirt with orange shorts and pink tennis shoes.
Berrian was reportedly last seen at 8 p.m. Thursday, June 4, on Russell Way. She is autistic, so police consider her to be in danger.
A large police presence was at the top of Afton Mountain Thursday night. Officers stopped any drivers near the now-closed Inn at Afton, and a helicopter has been brought in to aid in the search.
If you have any information, contact the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office at (434) 263-7050. Additional information can be found at http://www.vasenioralert.com.
Editor’s Note: This is a developing story. We will bring you the latest as it comes into the NBC29 Newsroom.
06/04/2020 11:30 p.m.
AFTON, Va. (WVIR) - A helicopter circled at the top of Afton Mountain Thursday night where Virginia State police say law enforcement are searching for a missing girl.
A trooper says authorities received a report that an autistic girl was riding her bike in the area, but did not return.
Right now, a police K9 is looking for her, and the helicopter has been in the air. Multiple police vehicles from Augusta County and Virginia State Police were on scene. A US Park Ranger also arrived shortly before 11:30 p.m.
Officers are stopping any drivers along Afton Circle near the now-closed Inn at Afton.
06/05/2020 Release from Virginia State Police:
The Virginia State Police has issued a Virginia Endangered Missing Child Alert at the request of the Nelson County Sheriff's Office. Please note this is not an AMBER Alert, as this young girl's disappearance does not meet that Alert criteria.
The Nelson County Sheriff's Office is looking for Azalia Berrian, 14. She is a black female with brown eyes and black hair. She is 5'5 in height and weighs 178 lbs.
She was last seen June 4, 2020 at 8 p.m. on Russell Way in Afton, Va. She may be wearing a black shirt with orange shorts and pink tennis shoes.
Azalia is autistic and, therefore, considered to be in danger as her disappearance poses a credible threat to her health and safety as determined by the Nelson County Sheriff's Office.
Please call 911 or contact the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office at 434-263-7050 with any information regarding her whereabouts
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.