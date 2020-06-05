Staunton Parks and Recreation opens more facilities under Phase 2

STAUNTON, Va. (WVIR) - Staunton is reopening some of its parks and recreation facilities now that the commonwealth is in Phase Two of Governor Ralph Northam’s Forward Virginia plan.
Phase Two started Friday, June 5, and is expected to last a couple weeks.
Up to 50 people at a time can use playgrounds, the skate park, basketball courts and baseball, soccer and softball fields around Staunton.
Folks should still maintain social distancing.
If you have a fever or symptoms of COVID-19, or were exposed to the virus in the last 14 days, then you are not permitted to use any of these facilities.
06/05/2020 Release from Staunton:
Patrons are strongly encouraged to review the detailed use guidelines posted on the city website at https://www.ci.staunton.va.us/departments/parks-recreation before visiting any reopened city facilities. Guidelines will also be posted at each facility.
The following general guidelines are applicable at all facilities:
- No one with a fever or symptoms of COVID-19, or known exposure to a COVID-19 case in the prior 14 days, is permitted to use any of these facilities.
- Maintain specified social distancing at all times.
- Avoid contact with others.
- Bring from home and frequently use anti-bacterial wipes and hand sanitizer before, during and after play.
- Consider wearing gloves during play to avoid handling equipment with bare hands/exposed skin.
- No congregating or gathering.
- Proceed to your car and depart immediately following play.
“The city is pleased to be able to open these popular recreational amenities to the community as we move into the more active outdoor season,” said Parks and Recreations Director Chris Tuttle. “We appreciate the importance of options for safe outdoor activity, and we thank the public for their continued good judgment in following public health guidelines to keep themselves and others comfortable and safe.”
