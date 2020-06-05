Staunton kicks off Dine Out in Downtown

JUNE 5, 2020: The City of Staunton and the Staunton Downtown Development Association (SDDA) look forward to welcoming residents and visitors back to downtown when Dine Out in Downtown kicks off Friday evening, June 5. Additional details are provided below for Dine Out in Downtown, which will allow weekend outdoor dining on Beverley Street in accordance with the state’s Forward Virginia reopening plan. Full details, including a map of the area with free parking, pedestrian walkways, and restaurant take out/pick up spots clearly delineated, are available on the Staunton website.