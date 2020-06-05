Staunton kicks off Dine Out in Downtown

STAUNTON, Va. (WVIR) - It was a rainy start to Staunton's first Dine Out in Downtown.
The City and the Staunton Downtown Development Association partnered for the initiative, which offers weekend outdoor dining in downtown. The cross streets are open, but four blocks of Beverley Street are shut down for restaurants to set up outdoor seating.
No doubt Friday night's weather kept some at home, but Jean-Paul and Helen Shibut were happy to get out.
"We are really excited about being able to go out again and it sounds like they're doing it," Helen Shibut stated. "They're taking necessary precautions, so we feel very safe being out here."
"And I think they should do this every weekend no matter what," said Jean-Paul Shibut. "Close off the street every weekend."
Details about participating restaurants, parking, hours, and more can be found at the Staunton Downtown Development Association’s website.
Gearing Up for Dine Out in Downtown
JUNE 5, 2020: The City of Staunton and the Staunton Downtown Development Association (SDDA) look forward to welcoming residents and visitors back to downtown when Dine Out in Downtown kicks off Friday evening, June 5. Additional details are provided below for Dine Out in Downtown, which will allow weekend outdoor dining on Beverley Street in accordance with the state’s Forward Virginia reopening plan. Full details, including a map of the area with free parking, pedestrian walkways, and restaurant take out/pick up spots clearly delineated, are available on the Staunton website.
Many popular downtown eating and drinking establishments will participate in Dine Out in Downtown including BLU Point Seafood Co., The Green Room, Shenandoah Valley Brewing Co., 101 West Beverly, Clocktower Eats & Sweets, Baja Bean Co., Yelping Dog Wine and Shenandoah Pizza & Taphouse.
Patrons should be aware that in addition to outdoor dining, limited indoor dining is also now permitted beginning Friday, June 5 under Phase 2 of the state’s plan. Please contact individual establishments ahead of time to learn about their specific operations for the coming weekend and beyond. Many downtown retailers will also be open.
In addition to street closure, parking, access and pedestrian safety details already announced, the public should be aware of the following key items before visiting downtown this weekend:
- Stay home if you are feeling ill or if you have been exposed to an ill individual
- Follow the state’s guidance regarding face coverings
- Leave your pets at home
- No restrooms, other than restrooms open by restaurants to their patrons, will be available for use
- Keep at least 6 feet between you and others to maintain social distancing
- Consume alcohol in designated outdoor dining areas – no open containers permitted beyond those area
- No smoking in designated outdoor dining areas
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.