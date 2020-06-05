Roof Top Services owner says there is a certain deterioration homeowners must pay attention to in their roofs

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) -The owner of a roofing business that’s been serving the Albemarle County community for decades is naming the biggest issue he sees when it comes to roof repairs.
The Roof Top Services owner says year after year, and roof after roof, there is one repair homeowners need to watch out for.
“Deterioration of plumbing pipe collars are the biggest things. There’s chimney leaks and plumbing pipe collars. It’s all in the details," Roof Top Services Owner Darren Giacalone said.
You may think the pandemic has not changed the roofing business all that much since most of the work is external, but you’d be wrong.
“We basically right away put the mask on, wear gloves, ask the homeowners to open all the doors so we can just walk in the house, show us exactly where the leak is showing up, and then we leave inside the house and then everything is done from the outside,” Giacalone said.
Roof Top Services cut the number of staff going into the office. “We immediately rotated employees so we went down from 11 employees in the office to five,”Giacalone said.
One customers saw an issue with her roof that caused her to make a call. “Recently we had a fair amount of wind and some storms and I noticed that we had some nails popping from the ridge line up on the roof and in the shingles, so rather than have those things blow off, I decided to call a local contractor.” Carol Demme said.
Giacalone says learning is also key. “What are we doing this year to put us in a better position for next year, so it’s keeping up with technology is going to be the biggest thing," he said.
Roof top services is celebrating 20 years of serving the Albemarle County community.
