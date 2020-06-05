Restaurants prepare for dine-in options with start of Phase 2

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Many restaurants in Charlottesville and across Albemarle County are ready to open their doors to customers, but dining inside is going to look a lot different.
Governor Ralph Northam’s Phase 2 guidelines require restaurants to operate at limited capacity, sanitize regularly, and use disposable menus.
On the first day of Phase 2, more than 100 customers dined in at Tip Top Restaurant for breakfast and lunch. Owner Terry Vassolos says he expects to see the number of customers increase gradually.
“We usually serve more than 100 people in a day, more than 800 sometimes. So we expect the numbers to go up little by little,” he said.
He says the restaurant is doing its best to adapt to changing guidelines. “It’s something new. Every day is a new day now."
Sticks Kebob Shop on Preston Avenue is also ready to welcome customers inside, even if space is limited.
“We’re at 25-30% of our usual capacity, which is not many. Just 4 tables on the inside,” said General Manager Josh Lowry.
Lowry says the restaurant is stocked with cleaning supplies and hand sanitizer for customers to use if they dine in.
“We’ve got sanitary wipes back again after those disappeared off the face of the earth for a little while. We have hand sanitizer open for the public to use as well and lots of bleach, water, and sanitizers on tables," he said.
Even with Phase 2 now underway, Lowry says its important customers follow the governor’s guidelines. Managers are still encouraging customers to order take-out or delivery to be as safe as possible.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.