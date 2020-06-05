Ragged Mountain Running Shop co-owner gives advice for exercising safely in the summer heat

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Walking and running have always been common methods of exercising outside, but even more so during the pandemic, and most likely, well into the future.
“I hear this over and over again ‘I never thought I’d enjoy running, I never thought I’d enjoy walking this much, it’s now part of my day,’” co-owner of Ragged Mountain Running Shop Mark Lorenzoni said. “Once it gets to that level, now someone is looking at it being lifelong.”
Even with loosened restrictions, Lorenzoni says its important for people to continue following social distancing guidelines. He also shared some tips on how to stay healthy while exercising in the heat of the summer months.
"Exercising in the summer, you just have to be paying attention to the time of day you go out, to making sure you are hydrated before you go out,” said Lorenzoni.
Now that phase two of reopening has started, there will be more ways for people to stay active outdoors. Some pools will be able to open and recreational sports will be able to start as long as social distancing restrictions are followed.
Lorenzoni also has plans and training videos for anyone who is interested in starting to walk or run as well as maps of area trails and tracks. They are available on the Ragged Mountain Running Shop website.
