PVCC announces reopening of tennis courts

06/05/2020 Release from Piedmont Virginia Community College:
Charlottesville, Va. – June 5, 2020 – Piedmont Virginia Community College (PVCC) announces the reopening of its tennis courts located at 400 County Road 338, on the main campus at the college. The courts are open to the public effective today, June 5.
In adherence to the Governor’s Executive Order 65, paragraph A, sections 5 and 13, all patrons must “maintain ten feet of physical distance with the exception of incidental contact or contact between members of the same household. This applies during instruction and practice and during competitive events. Competition that involves close contact with other athletes must be avoided.” Violation of these regulations will result in the closing of the tennis courts.
For additional information contact Facilities Director Kim McManus at kmcmanus@pvcc.edu or 434.961.5448.
