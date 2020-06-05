Nonprofit organizes tribute to front line workers at Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Healthcare workers at Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital got a special tribute for their work during the coronavirus pandemic.
A parade was held in their honor Thursday evening to say thank you for risking their lives.
Police officers, firefighters and other emergency crews all came out to the hospital to drive the fire path. While they were driving, they made sure to sound their sirens and honk their horns to show their support for those fighting COVID-19.
Along with the parade, University of Virginia’s Pegasus helicopter and a private helicopter flew over the hospital earlier Thursday afternoon, bringing some nurses and patients to tears.
The nonprofit “Tribute to First Responders” spent weeks pulling this off to make sure healthcare workers did not go unnoticed. Organizer Jack Maxwell says this is his way of getting the community to give back.
“COVID-19 came up really unexpected to me, so the healthcare workers are the number one priority for my non-profit to honor them," said Maxwell. “We drove around there to make sure we waved to the patients and make sure they see us with lights and sirens on.”
Organizers say they are going to try to organize a parade and flyover at University of Virginia Medical Center for those front line workers and patients fighting COVID-19.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.