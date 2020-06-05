Most of Virginia began Phase Two of reopening | Here’s a look at the guidelines, exceptions

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT\AP) - Most of Virginia began Phase Two of reopening on June 5 following the guidelines put in place by Gov. Ralph Northam.
The governor said that restaurants can start serving customers inside, gyms can reopen indoor areas at limited capacity, and museums and zoos can reopen — all with certain restrictions under Phase 2 of reopening.
The current guidelines for religious services, non-essential retail, and personal grooming services will largely remain the same in Phase Two.
Northam said the number of tests performed and the percent positive of those tested, along with other metrics, are heading in the right direction.
Restaurant and Beverage Services
- Restaurant and beverage establishments may offer indoor dining at 50 percent occupancy
Brick and Mortar Retail
- Businesses must strictly adhere to the physical distancing guidelines (50 percent of the lowest occupancy), enhanced cleaning and disinfection practices, and enhanced workplace safety practices, including six feet of space between customers and employees. Read more.
Personal Care and Grooming Services
- Services can be provided by-appointment-only and occupancy must be limited to 50 percent. Face coverings will also be required for employees and customers. Read more.
Fitness and Exercise Facilities
- Occupancy must be limited to no more than 30% of the lowest occupancy load on the certificate of occupancy, if applicable while maintaining a minimum of ten feet of physical distancing between all individuals as much as possible
Farmers Markets
- On-site shopping is allowed, as long as physical distancing guidelines are adhered to. Configure operations to avoid congestion or congregation points.
- Employees and vendors working at the farmers markets must wear face coverings over their nose and mouth.
Campgrounds and Overnight Summer Camps
- All lots rented for short term stays of less than 14 nights (and not owned by individuals) must maintain a minimum of 20 feet between units.
- No gatherings of greater than 50 people in one location.
Swimming Pools
- Hot tubs, spas, saunas, splash pads, spray pools, and interactive play features must be closed.
- Indoor and outdoor swimming pools may be open for lap swimming, diving, exercise, and instruction only.
- Lap swimming must be limited to three persons per lane with ten feet of physical distance per swimmer.
- Diving areas must be limited to three persons per diving area with ten feet of physical distance per diver.
- Swimming instruction and water exercise classes must be limited to allow all participants to maintain ten feet of physical distance at all times unless necessary to protect the physical safety of the participant.
Recreational Sports
- Indoor and outdoor recreational sports may occur if ten feet of physical distance can be maintained by all instructors, participants, and spectators, with the exception of incidental contact or contact between members of the same household. This applies during instruction and practice and during competitive events. Competition that involves close contact with other athletes must be avoided.
- The total number of attendees (including both participants and spectators) of outdoor recreational sports cannot exceed the lesser of 50% of the occupancy load on the certificate of occupancy, if applicable, or 50 persons.
- The total number of attendees for indoor recreational sports cannot exceed the lesser of 30% of the lowest occupancy load on the certificate of occupancy or 50 persons. For 26 indoor recreational sports, spectators may not be present except parents, guardians, or caretakers who are supervising children
Museums, Botanical Gardens, Aquariums, Zoos
- Occupancy must be limited to no more than 50% of the lowest occupancy load on the certificate of occupancy.
- Public and private social clubs cannot exceed the lesser of 50% of the occupancy load on the certificate of occupancy, if applicable, or 50 persons.
Religious Services
- Occupancy shall be limited to no more than 50% of the lowest occupancy load on the certificate of occupancy of the room or facility in which the religious services are conducted.
- Individuals attending religious services must be seated at least six feet apart at all times and must practice physical distancing at all times.
Entertainment Venues
Most indoor entertainment venues, amusement parks, fairs, and carnivals will also remain closed in Phase Two.
City of Richmond and Northern Virginia
All of Virginia will move into Phase Two except for Richmond and Northern Virginia, which will remain in Phase One since they only started the reopening process on May 29 and more time is needed to monitor health data.
Physical Distancing
- Continue to social distance by staying six feet away from others
- Provide clear communication and signage for physical distancing in areas where individuals may congregate, especially at entrances, in seating areas, and in check-out lines
- Limit the occupancy of physical spaces to ensure that adequate physical distancing may be maintained.
- Utilize face coverings when possible.
- Read more.
Enhanced Cleaning and Disinfection
- Practice routine cleaning and disinfection of high contact areas and hard surfaces, including check out stations and payment pads, store entrance push/pull pads, door knobs/handles, dining tables/chairs, light switches, handrails, restrooms, floors, and equipment.
- Provide a place for employees and customers to wash hands with soap and water, or provide alcohol-based hand sanitizers containing at least 60% alcohol.
- Read more.
Enhanced Workplace Safety
- Encourage telework whenever possible.
- Prior to a shift and on days employees are scheduled to work, employers should screen employees prior to starting work. Instruct employees who are sick to stay at home and not report to work.
- When developing staff schedules, implement additional short breaks to increase the frequency with which staff can wash hands with soap and water.
- Limit the number of employees in break rooms and stagger breaks to discourage gatherings.
- Read more.
A in-depth look at the governor’s Phase Two guidelines can be found, HERE.
