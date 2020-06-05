Mobile COVID-19 testing makes stop in Staunton

Please note that the free mobile COVID-19 testing that will occur from 2-5 p.m. on Friday, June 5 will be held in the Gypsy Hill Park Gym Parking Lot, not indoors. The testing is available on a first come first serve basis and no appointment is required. Residents who want to participate should wear face coverings, practice 6-feet social distancing and to let the healthcare worker know if you are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19.