Mobile COVID-19 testing makes stop in Staunton

STAUNTON, Va. (WVIR) - A mobile COVID-19 testing station made a stop in Staunton Friday afternoon. The Virginia Department of Health with help from the Virginia National Guard set up a free drive-thru testing site at the Gypsy Hill Gym parking lot.
A Health Department representative said they had 300 viral tests to administer and she expected to get close to reaching that goal. She added that the biggest goal of the mobile testing is to make testing available for anyone who really needs it.
Mobile COVID-19 Testing Friday, June 5 - GHP Gym Parking Lot
Please note that the free mobile COVID-19 testing that will occur from 2-5 p.m. on Friday, June 5 will be held in the Gypsy Hill Park Gym Parking Lot, not indoors. The testing is available on a first come first serve basis and no appointment is required. Residents who want to participate should wear face coverings, practice 6-feet social distancing and to let the healthcare worker know if you are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19.
For more information, contact the Virginia Department of Health at 540.332.7830.
