Hot Saturday, Stray PM Storm. Nice Sunday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Showers and storms around this evening will slowly fade away early tonight. A few storms could still produce some locally heavy rain, that could trigger isolated flash flooding. Mostly cloudy and muggy overnight with areas of fog.
As we start the weekend, still hot Saturday and ahead of a cold front, a few spotty afternoon storms possible, but the coverage is looking more isolated. This front will clear the region and usher in a less humid and more comfortable air mass for Sunday and early next week.
Watching the progress of Tropical Storm/Depression Cristobal now over the southern Gulf Coast of Mexico. This system is forecast to make landfall as a tropical storm over Louisiana later Sunday into Monday. The remnants or leftovers of Cristobal may get absorbed into a cold front and give our region showers and thunderstorms by late next week.
Tonight: Showers and storms fade away. Variable clouds, muggy, areas of fog. Lows in the upper 60s.
Saturday: Partly sunny, hot and still humid. A stray PM shower/storm still possible. Highs upper 80s to lower 90s. Lows in the upper 50s to low 60s.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, less humid. Highs low to mid 80s. Lows upper 50s.
Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs low 80s. Lows around 60.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs upper 80s. Lows 60s.
Wednesday: Partly sunny. Highs upper 80s. Lows 60s.
Thursday: Mostly cloudy, humid. Chance showers/storms. Highs low 80s. Lows 60s.
Friday: Sun and clouds, chance of showers. Highs mid 80s.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.