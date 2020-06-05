CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Dress for comfort today and grab the umbrella. Humidity will again be high as we track a disturbance and cold front. Showers and storms will develop this afternoon and evening. Gusty winds and a period of heavy rain will be possible for some areas. Watch for possible localized flash flooding through this evening. A flash flood watch has been issued for much of the region through midnight Friday.
The cold front is not expected to pass until later Saturday. While Saturday will be hot and humid, storm activity is not expected to as widespread. Behind the front a cooler and less humid air mass will build in taking us into early next week.
Increasing heat and humidity by mid and late next week. The remnants of soon to be again Tropical Storm Cristobal over the southern Gulf of Mexico look to get absorbed into a cold front late next week. Giving us our next best shower, downpour and thunderstorm chance.
Through Friday evening: Partly cloudy, hazy and tropically humid. A scattered shower and thunderstorm developing. Isolated severe weather possible. Localized damaging wind and flooding are the greatest hazards. Highs in the 80s.
Friday night: Showers and storms fade away. Patchy fog. Lows in the 60s.
Saturday: Still hot and humid. Partly sunny. A stray shower/storm still possible. Nothing widespread. Highs upper 80s to lower 90s. Lows in the 60s.
Sunday and Monday: Sunshine, high sunburn index. Less humid. Highs in the low to mid 90s. Lows upper 50s to lower 60s.
Tuesday and Wednesday: Mostly to partly sunny. Warmer and more humid. Highs upper 80s. Lows upper 60s to 70 degrees.
Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a shower and thunderstorm. Highs lower 80s.
