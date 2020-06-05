Dominion Energy donating $5 million to social justice non-profits, rebuilding efforts

“At Dominion Energy, we have a saying that ‘Actions Speak Louder.’ We share the anger of our communities at the unjustified deaths of Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery and George Floyd. Our communities are grieving. Words can evoke empathy, compassion and understanding, but actions truly speak louder. So, we are investing in recovery and reconciliation, and in the vital work of overcoming years of debilitating actions, attitudes and abuses of authority that have traumatized our country,” Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer Thomas F. Farrell, II, said.