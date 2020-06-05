Cville Dems organize effort to hand-deliver absentee ballot request forms

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - ‘Get out and vote’ has turned into ‘stay in and vote’ because of the coronavirus pandemic. Now, Cville Dems have a new outreach effort to make sure voters can receive an absentee ballot request form: they will hand-deliver it to your doorstep.
The organization has sent out over 3,200 postcards to get the word out ahead of Virginia’s June 23 election. They say these deliveries will help voters become more familiar with voting by mail for future elections.
“We want every single voter to feel confident that their vote is going to count in November,” Bekah Saxon of Cville Dems said. “We want everybody to be familiar with the process so that it doesn’t feel so strange to people that they don’t want to do it.”
The deadline to receive your absentee ballot request form through their delivery is June 16. You can email cvilledemschair@gmail.com to request a delivery.
