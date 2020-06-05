Charlottesville High School virtually celebrates graduates

Charlottesville High School virtually celebrates graduates
Charlottesville High School celebrated its 2020 graduating class with a unique ceremony on Thursday. (Source: WVIR)
June 5, 2020 at 1:11 AM EDT - Updated June 5 at 1:11 AM

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville City Schools celebrated its graduating seniors with a virtual celebration Thursday night.

The 2020 Charlottesville High School Virtual Graduation Ceremony honored all 285 graduates.

The video streamed on social media didn’t have all the typical pomp and circumstance. The video featured the Victory Lap event held in May, where graduates received their diplomas and had their photos taken in the cap and gown.

The video also featured student speeches, musical performances, and some other surprises.

The video can be viewed on Facebook or Youtube.

Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.