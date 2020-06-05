Charlottesville High School virtually celebrates graduates

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville City Schools celebrated its graduating seniors with a virtual celebration Thursday night.
The 2020 Charlottesville High School Virtual Graduation Ceremony honored all 285 graduates.
The video streamed on social media didn’t have all the typical pomp and circumstance. The video featured the Victory Lap event held in May, where graduates received their diplomas and had their photos taken in the cap and gown.
The video also featured student speeches, musical performances, and some other surprises.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.