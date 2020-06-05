Brooks Family YMCA to reopen facilities Friday, June 5

06/05/2020 Release from Brooks Family YMCA:
CHARLOTTESVILLE, JUNE 5, 2020 — After closing its facilities on May 17 due to safety concerns surrounding the spread of COVID-19, the Brooks Family YMCA will reopen on Friday, June 5. The reopening will be conducted under the guidance of state and local health authorities and will take place in phases.
“The YMCA has served the Charlottesville/Albemarle community for more than 164 years, during which we have made it through many challenging times together, none perhaps as impactful for our community and our Y as this COVID crisis,” said Jessica Maslaney, CEO of the Piedmont Family YMCA. “We are thrilled to begin reopening our facilities, welcoming back our members and the community, and getting back to what we do best – helping everyone reach their full potential.”
In preparation for reopening facilities, the Brooks Family YMCA has been following guidelines from health experts and local officials to ensure all components of facilities, including fitness equipment and areas, locker rooms, child care, visitor areas and office spaces, are cleaned and sanitized to meet the highest standards for hygiene and safety. The Y has also modified policies and programs to facilitate safe social/physical distancing practices.
“When we closed our facilities in March, we did so to protect the health and well-being of all our staff, volunteers, members and participants. As we now reopen our facilities, we do so with that same commitment to keeping everyone who enters our doors safe,” said Maslaney.
“We are so excited to reopen our facilities to our community. More importantly, however, our Y has always been more than a building. Our Y is about people – people from all backgrounds and walks of life who come together to improve their lives, nurture their families and strengthen their community,” said Maslaney. “We are so incredibly grateful to the people who have stood by us throughout these challenging times. You were here for your community when it needed it most, and we remain here for you.”
For more information about reopening, membership renewal and reactivation and program registration, visit PiedmontYMCA.org.
