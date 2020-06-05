Agnor-Hurt Elementary School hosts ‘gator crawl’

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Agnor-Hurt Elementary School in Albemarle County is celebrating its students, teachers, and graduates.
The school hosted its second Gator Crawl Parade on Friday, June 5.
“The first time we did this, I have to tell you, I pulled into the first neighborhood and I saw elderly citizens not even related to the Agnor community graciously thanking us for coming through and automatically it just brought tears to my eyes," Assistant Principal Emily Mais said.
Teachers drove around several communities in decorated cars, waving to students and families.
“It’s a tough time right now, not just in our county but in our country and it’s some thing that I think we need to do to uplift the spirits of our children who don’t fully understand how to dissect all that’s going on and make sense of it,” Mais said.
