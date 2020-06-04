Warm & Humid. More Storm Chances Through Friday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Warm and muggy tonight with any additional storms early. Friday will feature temperatures in the upper 80s to around 90 with some more scattered afternoon and evening storms. A few could pulse to severe levels with some damaging wind gusts and spotty hail.
On Saturday, still the chance of a few scattered storms, ahead of a cold front. This front will clear the region and usher in a less humid and more comfortable air mass for Sunday and early next week.
Watching the progress of Tropical Storm/Depression Cristobal now over the southern Gulf Coast of Mexico. This system is forecast to make landfall as a tropical storm over Louisiana Sunday night into Monday. The remnants or leftovers of Cristobal may get absorbed into a cold front and give our region showers and thunderstorms later next week.
Tonight: Early storm, lingering shower. Partly cloudy, mild and muggy, some fog. Lows upper 60s.
Friday: Partly sunny, warm and humid. Some scattered PM and evening storms. Highs mid to upper 80s. Lows upper 60s to lower 70s.
Saturday: Partly sunny. Chance of a shower/storm. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s and still humid. Drying and more comfortable late Saturday night. Lows lower 60s.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, less humid. Highs low to mid 80s. Lows 60s.
Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs low 80s. Lows upper 50s to around 60.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs upper 80s. Lows 60s.
Wednesday: Partly sunny. Chance of showers/storm. Highs upper 80s. Lows 60s.
Thursday: Sun and clouds, humid. Chance showers/storms. Highs low 80s.
