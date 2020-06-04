VDH: 47,856 total cases of COVID-19 in Virginia, 1,445 deaths

RICHMOND, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia Department of Health reports there is now a total of 47,856 COVID-19 cases in the commonwealth as of Thursday, June 4.
This marks 951 new cases of coronavirus since Wednesday. The death total from the virus in Virginia is now at 1,445, 17 more than yesterday.
A total of 394,066 people have been tested for the coronavirus, an increase of 12,527 since Wednesday. The total hospitalizations is 4,957, 73 more than yesterday.
COVID-19 Cases by Local Health District:
Thomas Jefferson Health District: Albemarle County = 213, Charlottesville = 131, Fluvanna County = 94, Greene County = 34, Louisa County = 84, Nelson County = 17.
Central Shenandoah Health District: Augusta County = 122, Buena Vista = 13, Harrisonburg = 814, Highland County = 3, Lexington = 7, Rockbridge County = 18, Rockingham County = 555, Staunton = 52, Waynesboro = 47.
Rappahannock Rapidan Health District: Culpeper County = 732 Fauquier County = 334, Madison County = 41, Orange County = 115, Rappahannock County = 15.
Lynchburg currently has a total of 80 cases of coronavirus.
Virginia Department of Health Statistics - Updated daily by 10 a.m.:
The data below is updated daily before 10 a.m. Numbers are preliminary and close out at 5 p.m. the day before posting. Case counts reflect what has been reported to VDH by healthcare providers and laboratories.
Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association statistics:
Past Updates:
Wednesday, June 4 - 46,905 COVID-19 Cases:
The Virginia Department of Health reports there is now a total of 46,905 COVID-19 cases in the commonwealth as of Wednesday, June 3. This marks 666 new cases of coronavirus since Tuesday.
The death total from the virus in Virginia is now at 1,428, 21 more than yesterday.
A total of 381,539 people have been tested for the coronavirus, an increase of 12,231 since Tuesday.
The total hospitalizations is 4,884, 114 more than yesterday.
COVID-19 Cases by Local Health District:
Thomas Jefferson Health District: Albemarle County = 204, Charlottesville = 128, Fluvanna County = 92, Greene County = 34, Louisa County = 81, Nelson County = 17.
Central Shenandoah Health District: Augusta County = 115, Buena Vista = 13, Harrisonburg = 809, Highland County = 3, Lexington = 7, Rockbridge County = 19, Rockingham County = 548, Staunton = 50, Waynesboro = 47.
Rappahannock Rapidan Health District: Culpeper County = 727, Fauquier County = 329, Madison County = 41, Orange County = 111, Rappahannock County = 14.
Lynchburg currently has a total of 80 cases of coronavirus.
Tuesday, June 3 - 46,239 COVID-19 Cases:
The Virginia Department of Health reports there is now a total of 46,239 COVID-19 cases in the commonwealth as of Tuesday, June 2. This marks 841 new cases of coronavirus since Monday.
The death total from the virus in Virginia is now at 1,407, 15 more than yesterday.
A total of 369,308 people have been tested for the coronavirus, an increase of 6,774 since Monday.
The total hospitalizations is 4,770, 76 more than yesterday.
COVID-19 Cases by Local Health District:
Thomas Jefferson Health District: Albemarle County = 200, Charlottesville = 128, Fluvanna County = 92, Greene County = 34, Louisa County = 81, Nelson County = 17.
Central Shenandoah Health District: Augusta County = 115, Buena Vista = 13, Harrisonburg = 799, Highland County = 3, Lexington = 7, Rockbridge County = 19, Rockingham County = 545, Staunton = 49, Waynesboro = 47.
Rappahannock Rapidan Health District: Culpeper County = 720, Fauquier County = 326, Madison County = 41, Orange County = 110, Rappahannock County = 14.
Lynchburg currently has a total of 80 cases of coronavirus.
Monday, June 2 - 45,398 COVID-19 Cases:
The Virginia Department of Health reports there are now 45,398 people with COVID-19 in the commonwealth as of Monday, June 1. This marks 791 new cases of coronavirus since Sunday.
The death total from the virus in Virginia is now at 1,392 , 17 more than yesterday.
A total of 362,534 people have been tested for the coronavirus, an increase of 9,827 since Friday.
The total hospitalizations is 4,694, 51 more than yesterday.
COVID-19 Cases by Local Health District:
Thomas Jefferson Health District: Albemarle County = 199, Charlottesville = 125, Fluvanna County = 92, Greene County = 34, Louisa County = 79, Nelson County = 17.
Central Shenandoah Health District: Augusta County = 112, Buena Vista = 13, Harrisonburg = 797, Highland County = 3, Lexington = 7, Rockbridge County = 18, Rockingham County = 541, Staunton = 47, Waynesboro = 47.
Rappahannock Rapidan Health District: Culpeper County = 713, Fauquier County = 323, Madison County = 41, Orange County = 106, Rappahannock County = 13.
Lynchburg currently has a total of 80 cases of coronavirus.
Sunday, May 31 - 44,607 COVID-19 Cases:
The Virginia Department of Health reports there are now 44,607 people with COVID-19 in the commonwealth as of Sunday, May 31. This marks 996 new cases of coronavirus since Saturday.
The death total from the virus in Virginia is now at 1,375, which is 5 more than yesterday.
A total of 352,707 people have been tested for the coronavirus, an increase of 11,851.
The total hospitalizations is 4,643, 42 more than yesterday.
COVID-19 Cases by Local Health District:
Thomas Jefferson Health District: Albemarle County = 187, Charlottesville = 116, Fluvanna County = 92, Greene County = 34, Louisa County = 79, and Nelson County = 17.
Central Shenandoah Health District: Augusta County = 109, Buena Vista City = 13, Harrisonburg = 779, Rockbridge = 18, and Rockingham = 518, Staunton = 45, Waynesboro = 46.
Rappahannock Rapidan Health District: Culpeper County = 691, Fauquier County = 315, Madison County = 41, Orange County = 102.
Lynchburg currently has a total of 80 confirmed cases of coronavirus.
Saturday, May 30 - 43,611 COVID-19 Cases:
The Virginia Department of Health reports there is now a total of 43,611 COVID-19 cases in the commonwealth as of Saturday, May 30.
This marks 1,078 new cases of coronavirus since Friday. The death total from the virus in Virginia is now at 1,370 , 12 more than yesterday.
A total of 340,856 people have been tested for the coronavirus, an increase of 8,526 since Friday.
The total hospitalizations is 4,601, 72 more than yesterday.
COVID-19 Cases by Local Health District:
Thomas Jefferson Health District: Albemarle County = 187, Charlottesville = 108, Fluvanna County = 91, Greene County = 34, Louisa County = 78, Nelson County = 17.
Central Shenandoah Health District: Augusta County = 109, Buena Vista = 13, Harrisonburg = 774, Highland County = 3, Lexington = 7, Rockbridge County = 18, Rockingham County = 511, Staunton = 39, Waynesboro = 43.
Rappahannock Rapidan Health District: Culpeper County = 674, Fauquier County = 312, Madison County = 40, Orange County = 101, Rappahannock County = 13.
Lynchburg currently has a total of 80 cases of coronavirus.
Friday, May 29 - 42,533 COVID-19 Cases:
The Virginia Department of Health reports there is now a total of 42,533 COVID-19 cases in the commonwealth as of Friday, May 29. This marks 1,132 new cases of coronavirus since Thursday.
The death total from the virus in Virginia is now at 1,358, 20 more than yesterday.
A total of 332,330 people have been tested for the coronavirus, an increase of 12,730 since Thursday.
The total hospitalizations is 4,529, 87 more than yesterday.
COVID-19 Cases by Local Health District:
Thomas Jefferson Health District: Albemarle County = 180, Charlottesville = 105, Fluvanna County = 90, Greene County = 31, Louisa County = 76, Nelson County = 16.
Central Shenandoah Health District: Central Shenandoah HD: Augusta County = 105, Buena Vista = 13, Harrisonburg = 765, Highland County = 3, Lexington = 7, Rockbridge County = 16, Rockingham County = 505, Staunton = 36, Waynesboro = 41.
Rappahannock Rapidan Health District: Culpeper County = 666, Fauquier County = 308, Madison County = 39, Orange County = 97, Rappahannock County = 13.
Lynchburg currently has a total of 80 cases of coronavirus.
Thursday, May 28 - 41,401 COVID-19 Cases:
The Virginia Department of Health reports there are now 41,401 people with COVID-19 in the commonwealth. This marks 1,152 new cases of coronavirus since Wednesday.
A total of 1,338 people have died from COVID-19, this is 57 more since yesterday.
A total of 319,600 people have been tested for the coronavirus, an increase of 11,447 since Wednesday.
The total hospitalizations is 4,442, 57 more than yesterday.
COVID-19 Cases by Local Health District:
Thomas Jefferson Health District: Albemarle County = 170, Charlottesville = 102, Fluvanna County = 88, Greene County = 28, Louisa County = 76, Nelson County = 16.
Central Shenandoah Health District: Augusta County = 105, Buena Vista = 13, Harrisonburg = 757, Highland County = 3, Lexington = 7, Rockbridge County = 16, Rockingham County = 490, Staunton = 36, Waynesboro = 41.
Rappahannock Rapidan Health District: Culpeper County = 656, Fauquier County = 303, Madison County = 38, Orange County = 92, Rappahannock County = 13.
Lynchburg currently has a total of 80 cases of coronavirus.
Wednesday, May 27 - 40,249 COVID-19 Cases:
The Virginia Department of Health reports there are now 40,249 people with COVID-19 in the commonwealth, 1,281 people have died from the virus. This marks 907 new cases of coronavirus since Tuesday.
The death total from the virus in Virginia is now at 1,281, 45 more than yesterday.
A total of 308,153 people have been tested for the coronavirus, an increase of 9,883 since Tuesday.
The total hospitalizations is 4,385, 60 more than yesterday.
COVID-19 Cases by Local Health District:
Thomas Jefferson Health District: Albemarle County = 168, Charlottesville = 97, Fluvanna County = 87, Greene County = 27, Louisa County = 75, Nelson County = 16.
Central Shenandoah Health District: Augusta County = 102, Buena Vista = 13, Harrisonburg = 746, Highland County = 3, Lexington = 6, Rockbridge County = 17, Rockingham County = 483, Staunton = 36, Waynesboro = 41.
Rappahannock Rapidan Health District: Rappahannock Rapidan HD: Culpeper County = 645, Fauquier County = 302, Madison County = 38, Orange County = 91, Rappahannock County = 13.
Lynchburg currently has a total of 80 cases of coronavirus.
Tuesday, May 26 - 39,342 COVID-19 Cases:
The Virginia Department of Health reports there are now a total of 39,342 people with COVID-19 in the commonwealth as of Tuesday, May 26. The death total from the virus in Virginia is now at 1,236. This marks 1,615 new cases of coronavirus since Monday.
The death total from the virus in Virginia is now at 1,236, 28 more than yesterday.
A total of 298,270 people have been tested for the coronavirus, an increase of 8,691 since Monday.
The total hospitalizations is 4,325, 56 more than yesterday.
COVID-19 Cases by Local Health District:
Thomas Jefferson Health District: Albemarle County = 161, Charlottesville = 90, Fluvanna County = 87, Greene County = 25, Louisa County = 73, Nelson County = 15.
Central Shenandoah Health District: Augusta County = 100, Buena Vista = 13, Harrisonburg = 742, Highland County = 3, Lexington = 6, Rockbridge County = 17, Rockingham County = 478, Staunton = 36, Waynesboro = 41.
Rappahannock Rapidan Health District: Culpeper County = 638, Fauquier County = 300, Madison County = 37, Orange County = 86, Rappahannock County = 13.
Lynchburg currently has a total of 79 cases of coronavirus.
Monday, May 25 - 37,727 COVID-19 Cases:
The Virginia Department of Health reports there is now a total of 37,727 COVID-19 cases in the commonwealth as of Monday, May 25.
This marks 1,483 new cases of coronavirus since Sunday. The death total from the virus in Virginia is now at 1,208, 37 more than yesterday.
A total of 289,579 people have been tested for the coronavirus, an increase of 17,246 since Sunday.
The total hospitalizations is 4,269, 55 more than yesterday.
COVID-19 Cases by Local Health District:
Thomas Jefferson Health District: Albemarle County = 149, Charlottesville = 82, Fluvanna County = 85, Greene County = 23, Louisa County = 69, Nelson County = 14.
Central Shenandoah Health District: Augusta County = 93, Buena Vista = 12, Harrisonburg = 727, Highland County = 3, Lexington = 6, Rockbridge County = 16, Rockingham County = 467, Staunton = 35, Waynesboro = 39.
Rappahannock Rapidan Health District: Culpeper County = 614, Fauquier County = 285, Madison County = 32, Orange County = 81, Rappahannock County = 13.
Lynchburg currently has a total of 77 cases of coronavirus.
Sunday, May 24 - 36,244 COVID-19 Cases:
The Virginia Department of Health reports there are now a total of 36,244 people with COVID-19 in the commonwealth as of Sunday, May 24. This is an increase of 495 cases since yesterday.
The death total from the virus in Virginia is now at 1,171, which is an increase of 72 since Saturday.
A total of 272,333 coronavirus tests have been conducted.
The total hospitalizations is reported at 4,214, which is 33 more than yesterday.
COVID-19 Cases by Local Health District:
Thomas Jefferson Health District: Albemarle County = 148, Charlottesville = 80, Fluvanna County = 84, Greene County = 22, Louisa County = 69, and Nelson County = 13.
Central Shenandoah Health District: Augusta County = 90, Buena Vista City = 12, Harrisonburg = 716, Rockbridge = 14, and Rockingham = 453, Staunton = 35, Waynesboro = 38.
Rappahannock Rapidan Health District: Culpeper County = 594, Fauquier County = 282, Madison County = 32, Orange County = 80.
Lynchburg currently has a total of 77 confirmed cases of coronavirus.
Saturday, May 23 - 35,749 COVID-19 Cases:
The Virginia Department of Health reports there are now a total of 35,749 people with COVID-19 in the commonwealth as of Saturday, May 23. This marks an increase of 799 people with COVID-19 since Friday.
The death total from the virus in Virginia is now at 1,159 which is 23 more than yesterday.
The total hospitalizations is 4,181, 36 more than yesterday.
COVID-19 Cases by Local Health District:
Thomas Jefferson Health District: Albemarle County = 143, Charlottesville = 74, Fluvanna County = 84, Greene County = 21, Louisa County = 67, Nelson County = 13.
Central Shenandoah Health District: Augusta County = 89, Buena Vista = 12, Harrisonburg = 709, Highland County = 3, Lexington = 6, Rockbridge County = 14, Rockingham County = 452, Staunton = 35, Waynesboro = 38.
Rappahannock Rapidan Health District: Culpeper County = 574, Fauquier County = 269, Madison County = 27, Orange County = 77, Rappahannock County = 12.
Lynchburg currently has a total of 77 cases of coronavirus.
Friday, May 22 - 34,950 COVID-19 Cases:
The Virginia Department of Health reports there are now a total of 34,950 people with COVID-19 in the commonwealth as of Friday, May 22. This marks an increase of 813 people with COVID-19 since Thursday.
The death total from the virus in Virginia is now at 1,136 which is 37 more than yesterday.
A total of 249,940 people have been tested for the coronavirus, an increase of 7,983 since Thursday.
The total hospitalizations is 4,145, 52 more than yesterday.
Thursday, May 21 - 34,137 COVID-19 Cases:
The Virginia Department of Health reports there is now a total of 34,137 COVID-19 cases in the commonwealth as of Thursday, May 21. This marks 1,229 new cases of coronavirus since Wednesday.
The death total from the virus in Virginia is now at 1,099 which is 25 more than yesterday.
A total of 241,957 people have been tested for the coronavirus, an increase of 6,758 since Wednesday.
The total hospitalizations is 4,093, 114 more than yesterday.
COVID-19 Cases by Local Health District:
Thomas Jefferson Health District: Albemarle County = 142, Charlottesville = 72, Fluvanna County = 83, Greene County = 20, Louisa County = 64, Nelson County = 13.
Central Shenandoah Health District: Augusta County = 85, Buena Vista = 12, Harrisonburg = 695, Highland County = 3, Lexington = 6, Rockbridge County = 12, Rockingham County = 434, Staunton = 34, Waynesboro = 33.
Rappahannock Rapidan Health District: Culpeper County = 526, Fauquier County = 261, Madison County = 27, Orange County = 73, Rappahannock County = 12.
Lynchburg currently has a total of 75 cases of coronavirus.
Wednesday, May 21 - 32,908 COVID-19 Cases:
The Virginia Department of Health reports there is now a total of 32,908 COVID-19 cases in the commonwealth as of Wednesday, May 20. This marks 763 new cases of coronavirus since Monday.
The death total from the virus in Virginia is now at 1,074, 33 more than yesterday.
A total of 235,199 people have been tested for the coronavirus, an increase of 10,208 since Tuesday.
The total hospitalizations is 3,979 which is 75 more than yesterday.
COVID-19 Cases by Local Health District:
Thomas Jefferson Health District: Albemarle County = 142, Charlottesville = 72, Fluvanna County = 82, Greene County = 20, Louisa County = 61, Nelson County = 13.
Central Shenandoah Health District: Augusta County = 88, Buena Vista = 11, Harrisonburg = 675, Highland County = 2, Lexington = 6, Rockbridge County = 13, Rockingham County = 414, Staunton = 33, Waynesboro = 29.
Rappahannock Rapidan Health District: Culpeper County = 494, Fauquier County = 251, Madison County = 27, Orange County = 69, Rappahannock County = 12.
Lynchburg currently has a total of 75 cases of coronavirus.
Tuesday, May 19 - 32,145 COVID-19 Cases:
The Virginia Department of Health reports there is now a total of 32,145 COVID-19 cases in the commonwealth as of Tuesday, May 19. This marks 1,005 new cases of coronavirus since Monday.
The death total from the virus in Virginia is now at 1,041, 27 more than yesterday.
A total of 224,991 people have been tested for the coronavirus, an increase of 6,598 since Monday.
The total hospitalizations is 3,904, 82 more than yesterday.
COVID-19 Cases by Local Health District:
Thomas Jefferson Health District: Albemarle County = 141, Charlottesville = 72, Fluvanna County = 82, Greene County = 19, Louisa County = 60, Nelson County = 13.
Central Shenandoah Health District: Augusta County = 87, Buena Vista = 11, Harrisonburg = 647, Highland County = 2, Lexington = 6, Rockbridge County = 13, Rockingham County = 401, Staunton = 32, Waynesboro = 28.
Rappahannock Rapidan Health District: Culpeper County = 452, Fauquier County = 243, Madison County = 27, Orange County = 67, Rappahannock County = 12.
Lynchburg currently has a total of 75 cases of coronavirus.
Monday, May 18 - 31,140 COVID-19 Cases:
The Virginia Department of Health reports there are now a total of 31,140 people with COVID-19 in the commonwealth as of Monday, May 18. This marks 752 new cases of coronavirus since Sunday.
The death total from the virus in Virginia is now at 1,014, 5 more than yesterday.
A total of 218,393 people have been tested for the coronavirus, an increase of 7,568 since Sunday.
The total hospitalizations is 3,822, 47 more than yesterday.
COVID-19 Cases by Local Health District:
Thomas Jefferson Health District: Albemarle County = 139, Charlottesville = 72, Fluvanna County = 82, Greene County = 19, Louisa County = 60, Nelson County = 12.
Central Shenandoah Health District: Augusta County = 85, Buena Vista = 9, Harrisonburg = 633, Highland County = 2, Lexington = 6, Rockbridge County = 11, Rockingham County = 397, Staunton = 33, Waynesboro = 24.
Rappahannock Rapidan Health District: Culpeper County = 388, Fauquier County = 223, Madison County = 24, Orange County = 60, Rappahannock County = 12.
Lynchburg currently has a total of 74 confirmed cases of coronavirus.
Sunday, May 17 -30,388 COVID-19 Cases:
The Virginia Department of Health reports there is now a total of 30,388 COVID-19 cases in the commonwealth as of Sunday, May 17. However, 1,487 are deemed probable.
This marks 705 new cases of coronavirus since Saturday. The death total from the virus in Virginia is now at 1,009, 7 more than yesterday.
A total of 210,825 people have been tested for the coronavirus, an increase of 5,576 since Saturday. The total hospitalizations is 3,775, 51 more than yesterday.
COVID-19 Cases by Local Health District:
Thomas Jefferson Health District: Albemarle County = 138, Charlottesville = 71, Fluvanna County = 81, Greene County = 19, Louisa County = 59, Nelson County = 12.
Central Shenandoah Health District: Augusta County = 84, Buena Vista = 8, Harrisonburg = 632, Highland County = 2, Lexington = 6, Rockbridge County = 11, Rockingham County = 389, Staunton = 34, Waynesboro = 22.
Rappahannock Rapidan Health District: Culpeper County = 374, Fauquier County = 213, Madison County = 24, Orange County = 56, Rappahannock County = 12.
Lynchburg currently has a total of 73 cases of coronavirus.
Saturday, May 16 - 29,863 COVID-19 cases:
The Virginia Department of Health reports there are now 29,863 people with COVID-19 in the commonwealth as of Saturday, May 16. This marks 1,011 new cases of coronavirus since Friday.
The death total from the virus in Virginia is now at 1,002, 25 more than yesterday.
A total of 205,249 people have been tested for the coronavirus, an increase of 9,567.
The total hospitalizations is 3,724, 67 more than yesterday.
COVID-19 Cases by Local Health District:
Thomas Jefferson Health District: Albemarle County = 136, Charlottesville = 71, Fluvanna County = 81, Greene County = 19, Louisa County = 59, and Nelson County = 12.
Central Shenandoah Health District: Augusta County = 82, Buena Vista City = 8, Harrisonburg = 631, Rockbridge = 11, and Rockingham = 387, Staunton = 33, Waynesboro = 22.
Rappahannock Rapidan Health District: Culpeper County = 365, Fauquier County = 211, Madison County = 24, Orange County = 53.
Lynchburg (CENTRAL VA) currently has a total of 73 confirmed cases of coronavirus.
Friday, May 15 - 28,672 COVID-19 cases:
The Virginia Department of Health reports there are now 28,672 people with COVID-19 in the commonwealth, 977 people have died from the virus.
This marks 859 new cases of coronavirus since Thursday. The death total from the virus in Virginia is now at 977 , 22 more than yesterday.
A total of 195,682 people have been tested for the coronavirus, an increase of 10,131.
The total hospitalizations is 3,657, 65 more than yesterday.
COVID-19 Cases by Local Health District:
Thomas Jefferson Health District: Albemarle County = 133, Charlottesville = 71, Fluvanna County = 79, Greene County = 16, Louisa County = 59, Nelson County = 12.
Central Shenandoah Health District: Augusta County = 74, Buena Vista = 8, Harrisonburg = 620, Highland County = 2, Lexington = 5, Rockbridge County = 10, Rockingham County = 388, Staunton = 34, Waynesboro = 22.
Rappahannock Rapidan Health District: Culpeper County = 343, Fauquier County = 205, Madison County = 23, Orange County = 51, Rappahannock County = 11.
Lynchburg currently has a total of 73 cases of coronavirus.
Thursday, May 14 - 27,813 COVID-19 Cases:
The Virginia Department of Health reports there is now a total of 27,813 COVID-19 cases in the commonwealth as of Thursday, May 14. This marks 1,067 new cases of coronavirus since Wednesday.
The death total from the virus in Virginia is now at 955, 28 more than yesterday.
There have been 185,551 people tested for the coronavirus, an increase of 5,467 since Wednesday. The total hospitalizations is 3,592, 72 more than yesterday.
COVID-19 Cases by Local Health District:
Thomas Jefferson Health District: Albemarle County = 130, Charlottesville = 68, Fluvanna County = 79, Greene County = 16, Louisa County = 59, Nelson County = 12.
Central Shenandoah Health District: Augusta County = 70, Buena Vista = 8, Harrisonburg = 615, Highland County = 2, Lexington = 5, Rockbridge County = 11, Rockingham County = 381, Staunton = 23, Waynesboro = 21.
Rappahannock Rapidan Health District: Culpeper County = 329, Fauquier County = 200, Madison County = 23, Orange County = 50, Rappahannock County = 10.
Lynchburg currently has a total of 73 confirmed cases of coronavirus.
Wednesday, May 13 - 26,746 COVID-19 Cases:
The Virginia Department of Health reports there is now a total of 26,746 COVID-19 cases in the commonwealth as of Wednesday, May 13. This marks 946 new cases of coronavirus since Tuesday.
The death total from the virus in Virginia is now at 927, 36 more than yesterday.
There have been 180,084 people tested for the coronavirus, an increase of 8,845 since Tuesday. The total hospitalizations is 3,520, 125 more than yesterday.
COVID-19 Cases by Local Health District:
Thomas Jefferson Health District: Albemarle County = 126, Charlottesville = 68, Fluvanna County = 79, Greene County = 16, Louisa County = 59, Nelson County = 12.
Central Shenandoah Health District: Augusta County = 66, Buena Vista = 8, Harrisonburg = 607, Highland County = 2, Lexington = 5, Rockbridge County = 11, Rockingham County = 373, Staunton = 21, Waynesboro = 21.
Rappahannock Rapidan Health District: Culpeper County = 320, Fauquier County = 190, Madison County = 22, Orange County = 50, Rappahannock County = 10.
Lynchburg currently has a total of 72 confirmed cases of coronavirus.
Tuesday, May 12 -25,800 COVID-19 Cases
The Virginia Department of Health reports there are now a total of 25,800 people with COVID-19 in the commonwealth. The death total from the virus in Virginia is now at 891. This marks 730 new cases of coronavirus since Monday. The death total from the virus in Virginia is now at 891, 41 more than yesterday.
There have been 171,239 people tested for the coronavirus, an increase of 3,481 since Monday. The total hospitalizations is 3,395, 95 more than yesterday.
COVID-19 Cases by Local Health District:
Thomas Jefferson Health District: Albemarle County = 124, Charlottesville = 68, Fluvanna County = 78, Greene County = 16, Louisa County = 56, Nelson County = 12.
Central Shenandoah Health District: Augusta County = 64, Buena Vista = 8, Harrisonburg = 584, Highland County = 2, Lexington = 5, Rockbridge County = 9, Rockingham County = 394, Staunton = 18, Waynesboro = 21.
Rappahannock Rapidan Health District: Culpeper County = 291, Fauquier County = 180, Madison County = 21, Orange County = 48, Rappahannock County = 10.
Lynchburg currently has a total of 70 cases of coronavirus.
Monday, May 11 - 25,070 COVID-19 Cases
The Virginia Department of Health reports a total of 25,070 people with COVID-19 in the commonwealth as of Monday, May 11. This marks 989 new cases of coronavirus since Sunday.
The death total from the virus in Virginia is now at 850, 11 more than yesterday.
There have been 167,758 people tested for the coronavirus, an increase of 9,801 since Sunday.
The total hospitalizations is 3,300, 89 more than yesterday.
COVID-19 Cases by Local Health District:
Thomas Jefferson Health District: Albemarle County = 123, Charlottesville = 68, Fluvanna County = 79, Greene County = 15, Louisa County = 56, Nelson County = 10.
Central Shenandoah Health District: Augusta County = 64, Buena Vista = 8, Harrisonburg = 583, Highland County = 2, Lexington = 5, Rockbridge County = 9, Rockingham County = 360, Staunton = 18, Waynesboro = 21.
Rappahannock Rapidan Health District: Culpeper County = 276, Fauquier County = 180, Madison County = 21, Orange County = 47, Rappahannock County = 10.
Lynchburg currently has a total of 69 cases of coronavirus.
Sunday, May 10 - 24,081 COVID-19 Cases
The Virginia Department of Health reports there is now a total of 24,081 COVID-19 cases in the commonwealth as of Sunday, May 10. However, 1,119 cases are deemed probable.
This marks 885 new cases of coronavirus since Saturday. The death total from the virus in Virginia is now at 839, 12 more than yesterday.
There have been 157,957 people tested for the coronavirus, an increase of 7,005 since Saturday. The total hospitalizations is 3,211, 47 more than yesterday.
COVID-19 Cases by Local Health District:
Thomas Jefferson Health District: Albemarle County = 120, Charlottesville = 66, Fluvanna County = 79, Greene County = 15, Louisa County = 55, Nelson County = 10.
Central Shenandoah Health District: Augusta County = 64, Buena Vista = 8, Harrisonburg = 579, Highland County = 2, Lexington = 4, Rockbridge County = 9, Rockingham County = 344, Staunton = 15, Waynesboro = 21.
Rappahannock Rapidan Health District: Culpeper County = 264, Fauquier County = 172, Madison County = 21, Orange County = 46, Rappahannock County = 8.
Lynchburg currently has a total of 68 cases of coronavirus.
Saturday, May 9 - 23,196 COVID-19 Cases
The Virginia Department of Health reports there is now a total of 23,196 COVID-19 cases in the commonwealth as of Saturday, May 9. However, 1,110 cases are deemed probable.
This marks 854 new cases of coronavirus since Friday. The death total from the virus in Virginia is now at 827 , 15 more than yesterday.
There have been 150,952 people tested for the coronavirus, an increase of 7,732 since Friday. The total hospitalizations is 3,164, 105 more than yesterday.
COVID-19 Cases by Local Health District:
Thomas Jefferson Health District: Albemarle County = 119, Charlottesville = 66, Fluvanna County = 79, Greene County = 14, Louisa County = 55, Nelson County = 10.
Central Shenandoah Health District: Augusta County = 64, Buena Vista = 8, Harrisonburg = 578, Highland County = 2, Lexington = 4, Rockbridge County = 9, Rockingham County = 339, Staunton = 15, Waynesboro = 21.
Rappahannock Rapidan Health District: Culpeper County = 253, Fauquier County = 168, Madison County = 20, Orange County = 44, Rappahannock County = 7.
Lynchburg currently has a total of 68 cases of coronavirus.
Friday, May 8 - 22,342 COVID-19 Cases
The Virginia Department of Health reports there is now a total of 22,342 COVID-19 cases in the commonwealth as of Friday, May 8. However, 1,068 cases are deemed probable.
This marks 772 new cases of coronavirus since Thursday. The death total from the virus in Virginia is now at 812, 43 more than yesterday.
There have been 143,220 people tested for the coronavirus, an increase of 6,662 since Thursday. The total hospitalizations is 3,059, 104 more than yesterday.
COVID-19 Cases by Local Health District:
Thomas Jefferson Health District: Albemarle County = 116, Charlottesville = 66, Fluvanna County = 78, Greene County = 14, Louisa County = 53, Nelson County = 10.
Central Shenandoah Health District: Augusta County = 55, Buena Vista = 8, Harrisonburg = 574, Highland County = 2, Lexington = 5, Rockbridge County = 8, Rockingham County = 320, Staunton = 15, Waynesboro = 20.
Rappahannock Rapidan Health District: Culpeper County = 239, Fauquier County = 153, Madison County = 20, Orange County = 43, Rappahannock County = 6.
Lynchburg currently has a total of 68 cases of coronavirus.
Thursday, May 7 - 21,570 COVID-19 Cases
The Virginia Department of Health reports there is now a total of 21,570 COVID-19 cases in the commonwealth as of Thursday, May 7. However, 1,033 are deemed probable cases.
Due to a “technical error,” VDH did not report case numbers Wednesday, May 6.
This marks 1,314 new cases of coronavirus since Tuesday. The death total from the virus in Virginia is now at 769, 56 more than two days ago.
There have been 136,558 people tested for the coronavirus, an increase of 8,620 since Tuesday. The total hospitalizations is 2,955, 182 more than two days ago.
COVID-19 Cases by Local Health District:
Thomas Jefferson Health District: Albemarle County = 112, Charlottesville = 65, Fluvanna County = 78, Greene County = 13, Louisa County = 51, Nelson County = 9.
Central Shenandoah Health District: Augusta County = 55, Buena Vista = 8, Harrisonburg = 552, Highland County = 2, Lexington = 5, Rockbridge County = 8, Rockingham County = 310, Staunton = 14, Waynesboro = 20.
Rappahannock Rapidan Health District: Culpeper County = 217, Fauquier County = 149, Madison County = 18, Orange County = 43, Rappahannock County = 7.
Lynchburg currently has a total of 68 cases of coronavirus.
Wednesday, May 6 - VDH: Technical Error
The Virginia Department of Health’s website experienced a “technical error,” which resulted in no reporting of the latest numbers related to the coronavirus in the commonwealth.
The department posted the following message on its website around 9:55 a.m. Wednesday, May 6:
Important Update: The overnight process to compile all of the investigation and laboratory report data experienced a technical error that has resulted in information being unavailable for reporting. VDH is working to resolve the error, and will update information as soon as possible.
That message remained on VDH’s page for the rest of the day.
Tuesday, May 5 - 20,256 COVID-19 Cases:
The Virginia Department of Health reports there is now a total of 20,256 COVID-19 cases in the commonwealth as of Tuesday, May 5. However, 899 cases are deemed probable.
This marks 764 new cases of coronavirus since Monday. The death total from the virus in Virginia is now at 713, 29 more than yesterday.
There have been 127,938 people tested for the coronavirus, an increase of 5,150 since Monday. The total hospitalizations is 2,773, 73 more than yesterday.
COVID-19 Cases by Local Health District:
Thomas Jefferson Health District: Albemarle County = 110, Charlottesville = 64, Fluvanna County = 76, Greene County = 13, Louisa County = 50, Nelson County = 9.
Central Shenandoah Health District: Augusta County = 47, Buena Vista = 6, Harrisonburg = 525, Highland County = 2, Lexington = 5, Rockbridge County = 8, Rockingham County = 282, Staunton = 13, Waynesboro = 16.
Rappahannock Rapidan Health District: Culpeper County = 201, Fauquier County = 147, Madison County = 17, Orange County = 41, Rappahannock County = 6.
Lynchburg currently has a total of 65 cases of coronavirus.
Monday, May 4 - 19,492 COVID-19 Cases:
The Virginia Department of Health reports there is now a total of 19,492 COVID-19 cases in the commonwealth as of Monday, May 4. However, 852 cases are probable.
This marks 821 new cases of coronavirus since Sunday. The death total from the virus in Virginia is now at 684, 24 more than yesterday.
There have been 122,788 people tested for the coronavirus, an increase of 3,723 since Sunday. The total hospitalizations is 2,700, 73 more than yesterday.
COVID-19 Cases by Local Health District:
Thomas Jefferson Health District: Albemarle County = 110, Charlottesville = 63, Fluvanna County = 76, Greene County = 12, Louisa County = 49, Nelson County = 9.
Central Shenandoah Health District: Augusta County = 47, Buena Vista = 6, Harrisonburg = 497, Highland County = 2, Lexington = 6, Rockbridge County = 7, Rockingham County = 269, Staunton = 13, Waynesboro = 14.
Rappahannock Rapidan Health District: Culpeper County = 196, Fauquier County = 140, Madison County = 16, Orange County = 39, Rappahannock County = 6.
Lynchburg currently has a total of 64 cases of coronavirus.
Sunday, May 3 - 18,671 COVID-19 Cases:
There are now 18,671 people with COVID-19 in the commonwealth according to the Virginia Department of Health. This marks an increase of 940 people with coronavirus since Saturday.
The number of people who have died from the virus in Virginia is now at 660, 44 more than yesterday.
There have been 119,065 total people tested, an increase of 6,615.
The total hospitalizations are now at 2,627, 108 more than Saturday.
COVID-19 Cases by Local Health District:
Thomas Jefferson Health District: Albemarle County = 108, Charlottesville = 63, Fluvanna County = 76, Greene County = 10, Louisa County = 46, and Nelson County = 8.
Central Shenandoah Health District: Augusta County = 46, Buena Vista City = 6, Harrisonburg = 478, Rockbridge = 7, and Rockingham = 265, Staunton = 13, Waynesboro = 14.
Rappahannock Rapidan Health District: Culpeper County = 191, Fauquier County = 133, Madison County = 15, Orange County = 37.
Lynchburg currently has a total of 64 confirmed cases of coronavirus.
The city of Richmond has 403.
Saturday, May 2 - 17,731 COVID-19 Cases:
There are now 17,731 people with COVID-19 in the commonwealth according to the Virginia Department of Health. This marks an increase of 830 people with coronavirus since Friday.
The number of people who have died from the virus in Virginia is now at 616, an increase of 35 since yesterday.
There have been 112,450 people tested, an increase of 6,802. The total hospitalizations are now at 2,519, 103 more than Friday.
COVID-19 Cases by Local Health District:
Thomas Jefferson Health District: Albemarle County = 105, Charlottesville = 58, Fluvanna County = 76, Greene County = 10, Louisa County = 46, and Nelson County = 8.
Central Shenandoah Health District: Augusta County = 45, Buena Vista City = 6, Harrisonburg = 470, Rockbridge = 7, and Rockingham = 259, Staunton = 13, Waynesboro = 14.
Rappahannock Rapidan Health District: Culpeper County = 177, Fauquier County = 128, Madison County = 15, Orange County = 37.
Lynchburg currently has a total of 62 confirmed cases of coronavirus.
The city of Richmond has 382.
Friday, May 1, 2020 - 16,901 COVID-19 Cases:
There are now 16,901 people with COVID-19 in the commonwealth according to the Virginia Department of Health. This marks an increase of 1,055 people with coronavirus since Thursday.
The number of people who have died from the virus in Virginia is now at 581, an increase of 29 since yesterday.
There have been 105,648 people tested, an increase of 14,805. The total hospitalizations are now at 2,416, 94 more than Thursday.
OVID-19 Cases by Local Health District:
Thomas Jefferson Health District: Albemarle County = 103, Charlottesville = 58, Fluvanna County = 74, Greene County = 10, Louisa County = 45, and Nelson County = 8.
Central Shenandoah Health District: Augusta County = 44, Buena Vista City = 6, Harrisonburg = 456, Rockbridge = 7, and Rockingham = 249, Staunton = 12, Waynesboro = 13.
Rappahannock Rapidan Health District: Culpeper County = 162, Fauquier County = 128, Madison County = 14, Orange County = 36.
Lynchburg currently has a total of 58 confirmed cases of coronavirus.
The city of Richmond has 364.
Thursday, April 30, 2020 - 15,846 COVID-19 Cases:
There are now 15,846 people with COVID-19 in the commonwealth according to the Virginia Department of Health. This marks an increase of 885 people with coronavirus since Wednesday.
The number of people who have died from the virus in Virginia is now at 552, 30 more than yesterday.
There have been 90,843 people tested, an increase of 5,536. The total hospitalizations are now at 2,322, 63 more than Wednesday.
COVID-19 Cases by Local Health District:
Thomas Jefferson Health District: Albemarle County = 103, Charlottesville = 56, Fluvanna County = 73, Greene County = 10, Louisa County = 43, and Nelson County = 8.
Central Shenandoah Health District: Augusta County = 43, Buena Vista City = 6, Harrisonburg = 426, Rockbridge = 6, and Rockingham = 240, Staunton = 12, Waynesboro = 11.
Rappahannock Rapidan Health District: Culpeper County = 141, Fauquier County = 111, Madison County = 14, Orange County = 31.
Lynchburg currently has a total of 53 confirmed cases of coronavirus.
The city of Richmond has 339.
Wednesday, April 29, 2020 - 14,961 COVID-19 Cases:
There are now 14,961 people with COVID-19 in the commonwealth according to the Virginia Department of Health. This marks an increase of 622 people with coronavirus since Tuesday.
The number of people who have died from the virus in Virginia is now at 522, 30 more than yesterday.
There have been 85,307 people tested, an increase of 2,554. Total hospitalizations are now at 2,259, 103 more than Tuesday.
COVID-19 Cases by Local Health District:
Thomas Jefferson Health District: Albemarle County = 81, Charlottesville = 52, Fluvanna County = 73, Greene County = 10, Louisa County = 41, and Nelson County = 7.
Central Shenandoah Health District: Augusta County = 41, Buena Vista City = 5, Harrisonburg = 411, Rockbridge = 5, and Rockingham = 220, Staunton = 12, Waynesboro = 11.
Rappahannock Rapidan Health District: Culpeper County = 129, Fauquier County = 109, Madison County = 14, Orange County = 27.
Lynchburg currently has a total of 52confirmed cases of coronavirus.
The city of Richmond has 323.
Tuesday, April 28, 2020 - 14,339 COVID-19 Cases:
There are now 14,339 people with COVID-19 in the commonwealth according to the Virginia Department of Health. This marks an increase of 804 people with coronavirus since Monday.
The number of people who have died from the virus in Virginia is now at 522, 30 more than yesterday.
The number of people who have died from the virus in Virginia is now at 522, 30 more than yesterday.
There have been 85,307 people tested, an increase of 2,554. Total hospitalizations are now at 2,259, 103 more than Monday.
Monday, April 27, 2020 - 13,535 COVID-19 Cases:
There are now 13,535 people with COVID-19 in the commonwealth according to the Virginia Department of Health. This marks an increase of 556 people with coronavirus since Sunday.
The number of people who have died from the virus in Virginia is now at 458, an increase of 10.
There have been 80,180 people tested, an increase of 4,062. The total hospitalizations are now at 2,066, an increase of 52.
COVID-19 Cases by Local Health District:
Thomas Jefferson Health District: Albemarle County = 77, Charlottesville = 50, Fluvanna County = 73, Greene County = 10, Louisa County = 41, and Nelson County = 7.
Central Shenandoah Health District: Augusta County = 36, Buena Vista City = 5, Harrisonburg = 383, Rockbridge = 5, and Rockingham = 193, Staunton = 10, Waynesboro = 11.
Rappahannock Rapidan Health District: Culpeper County = 113, Fauquier County = 96, Madison County = 14, Orange County = 26.
Lynchburg currently has a total of 51 confirmed cases of coronavirus.
The city of Richmond has 304.
Sunday, April 26, 2020 - 12,970 COVID-19 Cases:
The Virginia Department of Health reports there is now a total of 12,970 COVID-19 cases in the commonwealth as of Sunday, April 26. However, 482 are deemed probable cases.
This marks 604 new cases of coronavirus since Saturday. The death total from the virus in Virginia is now at 448, 12 more than yesterday. However, 4 are deemed probable.
There have been 76,118 people tested for the coronavirus, an increase of 3,940 since Saturday. The total hospitalizations is 2,014, 72 more than yesterday.
COVID-19 Cases by Local Health District:
Thomas Jefferson Health District: Albemarle County = 76, Charlottesville = 49, Fluvanna County = 72, Greene County = 10, Louisa County = 40, Nelson County = 7.
Central Shenandoah Health District: Augusta County = 36, Buena Vista = 5, Harrisonburg = 371, Highland County = 1, Lexington = 3, Rockbridge County = 5, Rockingham County = 184, Staunton = 19, Waynesboro = 10.
Rappahannock Rapidan Health District: Culpeper County = 103, Fauquier County = 87, Madison County = 14, Orange County = 26, Rappahannock County = 2.
Lynchburg currently has a total of 50 confirmed cases of coronavirus.
Saturday, April 25, 12,366 COVID-19 Cases:
There are now 12,366 people with COVID-19 in the commonwealth according to the Virginia Department of Health. This marks an increase of 772 people with coronavirus since Friday.
The number of people who have died from the virus in Virginia is now at 436, 26 more than yesterday.
There have been 72,178 people tested, an increase of 3,163. Total hospitalizations are now at 1,942, 105 more than Friday.
Thomas Jefferson Health District: Albemarle County = 73, Charlottesville = 48, Fluvanna County = 72, Greene County = 10, Louisa County = 39, and Nelson County = 7.
Central Shenandoah Health District: Augusta County = 36, Buena Vista City = 5, Harrisonburg = 370, Rockbridge = 5, and Rockingham = 184, Staunton = 10, Waynesboro = 10.
Rappahannock Rapidan Health District: Culpeper County = 95, Fauquier County = 80, Madison County = 14, Orange County = 25.
Lynchburg currently has a total of 48 confirmed cases of coronavirus.
Friday, April 24 - 11,594 COVID-19 Cases:
The Virginia Department of Health reports there are now a total of 11,594 people with COVID-19 in the commonwealth as of Friday, April 24. Of those, 425 are deemed probable cases. This marks 596 new cases since Thursday.
The death total from the virus in Virginia is now at 410, 38 more than yesterday. Of those cases, 3 are deemed probable.
There have been 69,015 people tested for the coronavirus, an increase of 4,497 since Thursday. The total hospitalizations is 1,837, 84 more than yesterday.
Thomas Jefferson Health District: Albemarle County = 72, Charlottesville = 45, Fluvanna County = 72, Greene County = 10, Louisa County = 38, Nelson County = 7.
Central Shenandoah Health District: Augusta County = 34, Beuena Vista = 5, Harrisonburg = 355, Highland County = 1, Lexington = 3, Rockbridge County = 5, Rockingham County = 176, Staunton = 10, Waynesboro = 10.
Rappahannock Rapidan Health District: Culpeper County = 90, Fauquier County = 73, Madison County = 14, Orange County = 22, Rappahannock County = 1.
Lynchburg currently has a total of 48 cases of coronavirus.
Thursday, April 23 - 10,998 COVID 19 Cases:
The Virginia Department of Health reports there is now a total of 10,998 COVID-19 cases in the commonwealth as of Thursday, April 23, of those 371 are deemed probable cases. This marks 732 new cases of coronavirus since Wednesday.
The death total from the virus in Virginia is now at 372, 23 more than yesterday. Two of the reported cases are deemed probable.
There have been 64,518 people tested for the coronavirus, an increase of 3,740 since Wednesday. The total hospitalizations is 1,753, 94 more than yesterday.
The Thomas Jefferson Health District: Albemarle County = 71, Charlottesville = 44, Fluvanna County = 72, Greene County = 10, Louisa County = 38, Nelson County = 7.
The Central Shenandoah Health District: Augusta County = 33, Beuena Vista = 5, Harrisonburg = 346, Highland County = 1, Lexington = 3, Rockbridge County = 5, Rockingham County = 163, Staunton = 10, Waynesboro = 9.
The Rappahannock Rapidan Health District: Culpeper County = 84, Fauquier County = 64, Madison County = 14, Orange County = 22, Rappahannock County = 1. Lynchburg currently has a total of 47 cases of coronavirus.
Wednesday, April 22 - 10,266 COVID-19 Cases:
The Virginia Department of Health reports there are now 10,266 people with COVID-19 in the commonwealth as of Wednesday, April 22, of those 314 are deemed probable cases. This marks 636 new cases of coronavirus since Tuesday.
The total number of people in Virginia who have died from the virus is now at 349, which is 25 more than yesterday. Two of the deaths have been deemed probable.
There have been 60,778 people tested for the coronavirus, an increase of 2,235 since Tuesday. The total hospitalizations is 1,659, an increase of 78 since yesterday.
Thomas Jefferson Health District: Albemarle County = 68, Charlottesville = 44, Fluvanna County = 69, Greene County = 9, Louisa County = 37, Nelson County = 7.
Central Shenandoah Health District: Augusta County = 30, Beuena Vista = 5, Harrisonburg = 318, Highland County = 1, Lexington = 3, Rockbridge County = 5, Rockingham County = 145, Staunton = 10, Waynesboro = 8.
Rappahannock Rapidan Health District: Culpeper County = 73, Fauquier County = 56, Madison County = 12, Orange County = 22, Rappahannock County = 1.
Lynchburg currently has a total of 43 cases of coronavirus.
Tuesday, April 21 - 9,630 COVID-19 Cases:
The Virginia Department of Health reports there is now a total of 9,630 people with COVID-19 in the commonwealth as of Tuesday, April 21. This marks 640 new cases since Monday. The official death total from the virus in Virginia is now at 324, 24 more than yesterday.
There have been 58,534 people tested for the coronavirus, an increase of 1,799 since Monday. The total hospitalizations is 1,581, 81 more than yesterday.
Thomas Jefferson Health District now reports the following total number of COVID-19 cases: Albemarle County = 66, Charlottesville = 41, Fluvanna County = 68, Greene County = 8, Louisa County = 35, Nelson County = 6.
Central Shenandoah Health District reported the following: Augusta County = 28, Beuena Vista = 5, Harrisonburg = 264, Lexington = 3, Rockbridge County = 5, Rockingham County = 122, Staunton = 10, Waynesboro = 8.
Rappahannock Rapidan Health District reports the following: Culpeper County = 65, Fauquier County = 49, Madison County = 12, Orange County = 21, Rappahannock County = 1.
Lynchburg currently has a total of 43 confirmed cases of coronavirus.
Monday, April 20 - 8,990 COVID-19 Cases:
According to the Virginia Department of Health, there are now 8,990 people with COVID-19 in the commonwealth as of Monday, April 20.
This marks an increase of 453 people coronavirus since Sunday. The official number of people who have died from the virus in Virginia is now at 300 , 23 more than yesterday.
There have been 56,735 people tested for the coronavirus, an increase of 2,002 since Sunday. The total hospitalizations is 1,500, 78 more than yesterday.
Thomas Jefferson Health District now reports the following total number of COVID-19 cases: Albemarle County = 61, Charlottesville = 41, Fluvanna County = 68, Greene County = 8, Louisa County = 33, Nelson County = 5.
Central Shenandoah Health District reported the following: Augusta County = 24, Beuena Vista = 5, Harrisonburg = 252, Lexington = 3, Rockbridge County = 5, Rockingham County = 106, Staunton = 8, Waynesboro = 8.
Rappahannock Rapidan Health District reports the following: Culpeper County = 51, Fauquier County = 41, Madison County = 8, Orange County = 21, Rappahannock County = 1.
Lynchburg currently has a total of 38 confirmed cases of coronavirus.
Sunday, April 19 - 8,537 COVID-19 Cases:
The Virginia Department of Health reports there is now a total of 8,537 COVID-19 cases in the commonwealth as of Sunday, April 19.
This marks 484 new cases of coronavirus since Saturday. The official death total from the virus in Virginia is now at 277, 19 more than yesterday.
Thomas Jefferson Health District now reports the following total number of COVID-19 cases: Albemarle County = 57, Charlottesville = 41, Fluvanna County = 66, Greene County = 8, Louisa County = 33, Nelson County = 5.
Central Shenandoah Health District reported the following: Augusta County = 22, Beuena Vista = 5, Harrisonburg = 236, Lexington = 3, Rockbridge County = 5, Rockingham County = 100, Staunton = 5, Waynesboro = 7.
Rappahannock Rapidan Health District reports the following: Culpeper County = 43, Fauquier County = 39, Madison County = 8, Orange County = 20, Rappahannock County = 1.
Lynchburg currently has a total of 38 confirmed cases of coronavirus.
There have been 54,733 people tested for the coronavirus, an increase of 2,802 since Saturday.
The total hospitalizations is 1,422, 126 more than yesterday.
Saturday, April 18 - 8,053 COVID-19 Cases:
The Virginia Department of Health reports there is now a total of 8,053 COVID-19 cases in the commonwealth as of Saturday, April 18.
This marks 562 new cases of coronavirus since Friday. The official death total from the virus in Virginia is now at 258 , 27 more than yesterday.
Thomas Jefferson Health District now reports the following total number of COVID-19 cases: Albemarle County = 56, Charlottesville = 41, Fluvanna County = 66, Greene County = 8, Louisa County = 33, Nelson County = 5.
Central Shenandoah Health District reported the following: Augusta County = 22, Beuena Vista = 5, Harrisonburg = 233, Lexington = 3, Rockbridge County = 5, Rockingham County = 100, Staunton = 5, Waynesboro = 7.
Rappahannock Rapidan Health District reports the following: Culpeper County = 39, Fauquier County = 36, Madison County = 8, Orange County = 20, Rappahannock County = 1.
Lynchburg currently has a total of 38 confirmed cases of coronavirus.
Friday, April 17 - 7,491 COVID-19 Cases:
The Virginia Department of Health reports a total of 7,491 COVID-19 cases in the commonwealth as of Friday, April 17. This marks 602 new cases of coronavirus since Thursday. The official death total from the virus in Virginia is now at 231 , 23 more than yesterday.
There have been 48,997 people tested for the coronavirus, an increase of 2,553 since Thursday.
The total hospitalizations is 1,221, 107 more than Thursday.
Thomas Jefferson Health District now reports the following total number of COVID-19 cases as of 2 p.m. Friday April 17: Albemarle County = 58, Charlottesville = 40, Fluvanna County = 70, Greene County = 7, Louisa County = 32, Nelson County = 5.
Central Shenandoah Health District reported the following: Augusta County = 19, Beuena Vista = 5, Harrisonburg = 214, Lexington = 3, Rockbridge County = 5, Rockingham County = 83, Staunton = 4, Waynesboro = 7.
Rappahannock Rapidan Health District reports the following: Culpeper County = 32, Fauquier County = 35, Madison County = 8, Orange County = 19, Rappahannock County = 1.
Lynchburg currently has a total of 38 confirmed cases of coronavirus.
Thursday, April 16 - 6,889 COVID-19 Cases:
The Virginia Department of Health says there is now a total of 6,889 COVID-19 cases in the commonwealth as of Thursday, April 16.
This marks 389 new cases of coronavirus since Wednesday. The official death total from the virus in Virginia is now at 208 , 13 more than yesterday.
There have been 46,444 people tested for the coronavirus, an increase of 2,275 since Wednesday.
The total hospitalizations is 1,114 , 66 more than Wednesday.
Thomas Jefferson Health District now reports the following total number of COVID-19 cases: Albemarle County = 54, Charlottesville = 38, Fluvanna County = 64, Greene County = 5, Louisa County = 30, Nelson County = 5.
Central Shenandoah Health District reported the following: Augusta County = 19, Beuena Vista = 4, Harrisonburg = 119, Lexington = 3, Rockbridge County = 3, Rockingham County = 69, Staunton = 3, Waynesboro = 6.
Rappahannock Rapidan Health District reports the following: Culpeper County = 29, Fauquier County = 32, Madison County = 8, Orange County = 18, Rappahannock County = 1. Lynchburg currently has a total of 34 confirmed cases of coronavirus.
Lynchburg currently has a total of 34 confirmed cases of coronavirus.
Wednesday, April 15 - 6,500 COVID-19 Cases
There are now 6,500 COVID-19 cases in the commonwealth according to the Virginia Department of Health. This is an increase of 329 since Tuesday. The official death total from the virus is now at 195, 41 more than yesterday.
Tuesday, April 14 - 6,171 COVID-19 Cases:
There are now 6,171 COVID-19 cases in the commonwealth according to the Virginia Department of Health, this is an increase of 434 since Monday, April 13. The official death total from the virus in Virginia is now at 154, 5 more than yesterday.
There have been 42,763 people tested for the coronavirus. Total hospitalizations is at 978.
Thomas Jefferson Health District now reports the following total number of COVID-19 cases: Albemarle County = 50, Charlottesville = 36, Fluvanna County = 40, Greene County = 5, Louisa County = 27, Nelson County = 5.
Central Shenandoah Health District reported the following: Augusta County = 17, Beuena Vista = 4, Harrisonburg = 95, Lexington = 3, Rockbridge County = 3, Rockingham County = 56, Staunton = 2, Waynesboro = 6.
Rappahannock Rapidan Health District reports the following: Culpeper County = 24, Fauquier County = 28, Madison County = 7, Orange County = 15, Rappahannock County = 1.
Lynchburg currently has a total of 33 confirmed cases of coronavirus.
Monday, April 13 - 5,747 COVID-19 Cases:
The Virginia Department of Health says there are now a total of 5,747 COVID-19 cases in the commonwealth as of Monday, April 13. This marks 473 new cases of coronavirus since Sunday. The official death total from the virus in Virginia is now at 149, 8 more than yesterday.
Thomas Jefferson Health District now reports the following total number of COVID-19 cases: Albemarle County = 49, Charlottesville = 33, Fluvanna County = 23, Greene County = 5, Louisa County = 27, Nelson County = 5.
Central Shenandoah Health District reported the following: Augusta County = 17, Beuena Vista = 4, Harrisonburg = 87, Lexington = 3, Rockbridge County = 3, Rockingham County = 49, Staunton = 2, Waynesboro = 6.
Rappahannock Rapidan Health District reports the following: Culpeper County = 20, Fauquier County = 28, Madison County = 6, Orange County = 14, Rappahannock County = 1.
Lynchburg currently has a total of 33 confirmed cases of coronavirus.
Sunday, April 12 - 5,274 COVID-19 Cases:
The Virginia Department of Health says there are now 5,274 COVID-19 cases in the commonwealth as of Sunday, April 12. This marks 197 new cases of coronavirus since Saturday.
The official death total from the virus in Virginia is now at 141, 11 more than yesterday.
Thomas Jefferson Health District now reports the following total number of COVID-19 cases: Albemarle County = 46, Charlottesville = 31, Fluvanna County = 21, Greene County = 4, Louisa County = 25, and Nelson County = 5.
Central Shenandoah Health District reported the following: Augusta = 17, Buena Vista City = 4, Harrisonburg = 81, Rockbridge = 3, and Rockingham = 43, Staunton = 1, Waynesboro = 5.
Rappahannock Rapidan Health District reports the following: Culpeper County = 19, Fauquier County = 25, Madison County= 6, and Orange County = 13.
Lynchburg currently has a total of 31 confirmed cases of coronavirus.
Saturday, April 11 - 5077 COVID-19 Cases:
The Virginia Department of Health says there are now 5,077 COVID-19 cases in the commonwealth as of Saturday, April 11. This marks 568 new cases of coronavirus since Thursday.
The official death total from the virus in Virginia is now at 130, 9 more than yesterday.
Thomas Jefferson Health District now reports the following total number of COVID-19 cases: Albemarle County = 43, Charlottesville = 31, Fluvanna County = 19, Greene County = 4, Louisa County = 25, Nelson County = 4.
Central Shenandoah Health District reported the following: Augusta County = 17, Buena Vista City = 4, Harrisonburg = 79, Lexington = 3, Rockbridge County = 3, Rockingham County = 44, Staunton = 1, Waynesboro = 5.
Rappahannock Rapidan Health District reports the following: Culpeper County = 17, Fauquier County = 25, Madison County = 6, Orange County = 13, Rappahannock County = 1.
Lynchburg currently has a total of 31 confirmed cases of coronavirus.
Friday, April 10 - 4,509 COVID-19 Cases:
The Virginia Department of Health says there are now 4,509 COVID-19 cases in the commonwealth as of Friday, April 10. This marks 467 new cases of coronavirus since Wednesday.
Thursday, April 9 - 4,042 COVID-19 Cases:
The Virginia Department of Health says there are now 4,042 COVID-19 cases in the commonwealth as of Thursday, April 9. This marks 397 new cases of coronavirus since Wednesday.
The official death total from the virus in Virginia is now at 109, 34 more than yesterday.
Thomas Jefferson Health District now reports the following total number of COVID-19 cases: Albemarle County = 43, Charlottesville = 27, Fluvanna County = 16, Greene County = 4, Louisa County = 17, Nelson County = 3.
Central Shenandoah Health District reported the following: Augusta County = 13, Beuena Vista = 4, Harrisonburg = 39, Lexington = 3, Rockbridge County = 3, Rockingham County = 21, Staunton = 1, Waynesboro = 3.
Rappahannock Rapidan Health District reports the following: Culpeper County = 13, Fauquier County = 20, Madison County = 5, Orange County = 9, Rappahannock County = 1.
Lynchburg currently has a total of 21 confirmed cases of coronavirus.
Wednesday, April 8 - 3,645 COVID-19 Cases:
The Virginia Department of Health says there are now 3,645 COVID-19 cases in the commonwealth as of Wednesday, April 8. This marks 312 new cases of coronavirus since Tuesday.
The official death total from the virus in Virginia is now at 75, 12 more than yesterday.
Thomas Jefferson Health District now reports the following total number of COVID-19 cases: Albemarle County = 41, Charlottesville = 23, Fluvanna County = 12, Greene County = 4, Louisa County = 16, Nelson County = 3.
Central Shenandoah Health District reported the following: Augusta County = 13, Beuena Vista = 4, Harrisonburg = 36, Lexington = 3, Rockbridge County = 3, Rockingham County = 20, Staunton = 1, Waynesboro = 2.
Rappahannock Rapidan Health District reports the following: Culpeper County = 10, Fauquier County = 17, Madison County = 5, Orange County = 7, Rappahannock County = 1.
Lynchburg currently has a total of 20 confirmed cases of coronavirus.
Tuesday, April 7 - 3,333 COVID-19 Cases:
The Virginia Department of Health says there are now 3,333 COVID-19 cases in the commonwealth as of Tuesday, April 7. This marks 455 new cases of coronavirus since Monday.
The official death total from the virus in Virginia is now at 63, nine more than yesterday.
Thomas Jefferson Health District now reports the following total number of COVID-19 cases: Albemarle County = 38, Charlottesville = 23, Fluvanna County = 9, Greene County = 4, Louisa County = 14, Nelson County = 2.
Central Shenandoah Health District reported the following: Augusta County = 10, Beuena Vista = 4, Harrisonburg = 27, Lexington = 3, Rockbridge County = 3, Rockingham County = 16, Staunton = 1, Waynesboro = 2.
Rappahannock Rapidan Health District reports the following: Culpeper County = 9, Fauquier County = 18, Madison County = 4, Orange County = 7, Rappahannock County = 1.
Lynchburg currently has a total of 20 confirmed cases of coronavirus.
Monday, April 6 - 2,878 COVID-19 Cases:
The Virginia Department of Health says there are now 2,878 COVID-19 cases in the commonwealth as of Monday, April 6. This marks 241 new cases of coronavirus since Sunday.
The official death total from the virus in Virginia is now at 54, three more than yesterday.
Thomas Jefferson Health District now reports the following total number of COVID-19 cases: Albemarle County = 34, Charlottesville = 22, Fluvanna County = 9, Greene County = 4, Louisa County = 14, Nelson County = 2.
Central Shenandoah Health District reported the following: Augusta County = 9, Beuena Vista = 4, Harrisonburg = 27, Lexington = 3, Rockbridge County = 3, Rockingham County = 15, Staunton = 1, Waynesboro = 3.
Rappahannock Rapidan Health District reports the following: Culpeper County = 8, Fauquier County = 11, Madison County = 4, Orange County = 5.
Lynchburg currently has a total of 11 confirmed cases of coronavirus.
Sunday, April 5 -2,637 COVID-19 Cases:
The Virginia Department of Health says there are now 2,637 COVID-19 cases in the commonwealth as of Sunday, April 5. This marks 230 new cases of coronavirus since Saturday.
The official death total from the virus in Virginia is now at 51, one less than yesterday.
Thomas Jefferson Health District now reports the following total number of COVID-19 cases: Albemarle County = 32, Charlottesville = 23, Fluvanna County = 7, Greene County = 3, Louisa County = 14, Nelson County = 2.
Central Shenandoah Health District reported the following: Augusta County = 8, Beuena Vista = 4, Harrisonburg = 25, Lexington = 3, Rockbridge County = 3, Rockingham County = 16, Staunton = 1, Waynesboro = 2.
Rappahannock Rapidan Health District reports the following: Culpeper County = 8, Fauquier County = 10, Madison County = 3, Orange County = 5.
Lynchburg currently has a total of 10 confirmed cases of coronavirus.
Saturday, April 4, - 2,407 COVID-19 cases:
The Virginia Department of Health says there are now 2,407 COVID-19 cases and 52 deaths. This marks 395 new cases of coronavirus since Friday.
Thomas Jefferson Health District now reports the following total number of COVID-19 cases: Albemarle County = 27, Charlottesville = 21, Fluvanna County = 5, Greene County = 2, Louisa County = 13, and Nelson County = 2.
Central Shenandoah Health District reported the following: Harrisonburg = 22, Rockbridge = 3, and Rockingham = 15.
Rappahannock Rapidan Health District reports the following: Culpeper County = 8, Fauquier County = 10, Madison County= 2, and Orange County = 5.
Lynchburg currently has a total of 10 confirmed cases of coronavirus.
Friday, April 3 - 2,012 COVID-19 cases:
The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 2,012 COVID-19 cases in the commonwealth, an increase of 306 since Thursday.
There are now 46 deaths reported.
Thomas Jefferson Health District now reports the following total number of COVID-19 cases: Albemarle County = 26, Charlottesville = 17 Fluvanna County = 5, Greene County = 1, Louisa County = 12, and Nelson County = 2.
Central Shenandoah Health District reported the following: Harrisonburg = 22, Rockbridge = 2, and Rockingham = 11.
Rappahannock Rapidan Health District reports the following: Culpeper County = 7, Fauquier County = 9, Madison County= 2, and Orange County = 4.
Thursday, April 2 - 1,706 COVID-19 Cases:
The Virginia Department of Health says there are now 1,484 COVID-19 cases in the commonwealth, an increase of 222 since Wednesday.
Wednesday, April 1 - 1,484 COVID-19 cases:
The Virginia Department of Health says there are now 1,484 COVID-19 cases in the commonwealth, an increase of 234 since Tuesday.
There have been 34 deaths reported.
Thomas Jefferson Health District now reports the following total number of COVID-19 cases: Albemarle County = 21, Charlottesville = 16, Fluvanna County = 3, Greene County = 1, Louisa County = 11, Nelson County = 2.
Central Shenandoah Health District reported the following: Augusta County = 1, Harrisonburg = 10, Rockbridge County = 2, Rockingham County = 9, Waynesboro = 2. Staunton reported one case on Sunday.
Rappahannock Rapidan Health District reports the following: Culpeper County = 5, Fauquier County = 7, Madison County = 3, Orange County = 4.
Lynchburg currently has a total of seven confirmed cases of coronavirus.
Tuesday, March 31- 1,250 COVID-19 cases:
According to the most recent data from the Virginia Department of Health, there are 1,250 COVID-19 cases in the commonwealth, an increase of 230 since Monday.
There have been 27 deaths reported.
Thomas Jefferson Health District now reports the following total number of COVID-19 cases: Albemarle County = 21, Charlottesville = 14, Fluvanna County = 3, Greene County = 1, Louisa County = 9, Nelson County = 2.
Central Shenandoah Health District reported the following: Harrisonburg = 6, Rockbridge County = 2, Rockingham County = 5, Waynesboro = 2. Augusta County reported to have two cases there on Sunday, while Staunton has one.
Rappahannock Rapidan Health District reports the following: Culpeper County = 3, Fauquier County = 7, Madison County = 3, Orange County = 2.
Lynchburg currently has a total of five confirmed cases of coronavirus.
Monday, March 30 - 1,020 COVID-19 cases:
The Virginia Department of Health reports 1,020 COVID-19 cases in the commonwealth and 25 deaths.
Thomas Jefferson Health District now reports the following total number of COVID-19 cases: Albemarle County = 19, Charlottesville = 13, Fluvanna County = 3, Greene County = 1, Louisa County = 8, and Nelson County = 2.
Central Shenandoah Health District reported the following: Harrisonburg = 6, Rockbridge County = 2, and Rockingham County = 5.
Rappahannock Rapidan Health District reports the following: Culpeper County = 3, Fauquier County = 6, Madison County= 3, and Orange County = 1.
Sunday, March 29 - 890 COVID-19 cases:
The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 890 COVID-19 cases in the commonwealth, an increase of 151 since Saturday.
VDH is reporting 22 deaths from COVID-19.
Thomas Jefferson Health District now reports the following total number of COVID-19 cases: Albemarle County = 17, Charlottesville = 12, Fluvanna County = 3, Greene County = 1, Louisa County = 7, Nelson County = 2.
Central Shenandoah Health District reported the following: Harrisonburg = 5, Rockbridge County = 2, Rockingham County = 4.
Saturday, March 28 - 739 COVID 19 cases:
The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 739 COVID-19 cases in the commonwealth, an increase of 135 since Friday.
There have been 17 deaths reported.
Thomas Jefferson Health District now reports the following total number of COVID-19 cases: Albemarle County = 16, Charlottesville = 12, Fluvanna County = 3, Greene County = 1, Louisa County = 6, Nelson County = 2.
Central Shenandoah Health District reported the following: Harrisonburg = 5, Rockbridge County = 2, Rockingham County = 4.
Friday, March 27 - 604 COVID-19 cases:
As of around 9 a.m. Friday, March 27, the Virginia Department of Health reports that there are 604 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the commonwealth. Additionally, officials are attributing a total of 14 deaths on the virus. This makes 144 new confirmed cases since Thursday, as well as one additional death.
Thomas Jefferson Health District reports the following total number of COVID-19 cases: Albemarle County = 8, Charlottesville = 11, Fluvanna County = 3, Greene County = 1, Louisa County = 5, Nelson County = 1.
Central Shenandoah Health District reported the following: Harrisonburg = 5, Rockbridge County = 1, Rockingham County = 4. Fairfax County continues to see some the highest number of confirmed cases in Virginia. It current shows a total of 124 cases of COVID-19.
Thursday, March 26 - 460 COVID-19 cases:
As of noon, the Virginia Department of Health reports that there are 460 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the commonwealth. This is an increase of 69 since Wednesday.
Wednesday, March 25 - 391 COVID-19 cases:
VDH reports total of 391 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Virginia, This is an increase of 101 since Tuesday.
There have now been 9 deaths from COVID-19 reported in the commonwealth.
COVID-19 cases in Thomas Jefferson Health District: Albemarle Co. = 4, Charlottesville = 6, Fluvanna Co. = 1, Louisa Co. = 3, Nelson Co. = 1
Tuesday, March 24 - 290 COVID-19 cases:
The Virginia Department of Health says there are now 290 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the commonwealth. VDH released the newest totals around noon Tuesday, March 24. This is an increase of 36 since Monday.
It notes two cases are in Albemarle County, five in Charlottesville, one in Fluvanna County, and two are in Louisa. A Madison County man has also tested positive for COVID-19, but that does not appear in Tuesday’s update from the Virginia Department of Health.
A Virginia Beach-area man with the virus died from acute respiratory failure, marking the seventh death related to coronavirus in the commonwealth.
Monday, March 23 - 254 COVID-19 cases:
The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the commonwealth is 254, according to the latest update from the Virginia Department of Health. This is an increase of 35 since Sunday.
Additionally, Governor Ralph Northam says all school - public and private - will be closed for the rest of this academic year. The governor made his announcement during a press conference Monday, March 23. He is also encouraging people to do the right thing, saying officials are not looking to penalize people as new orders will be going into effect for at least 30 days.
At noon, the VDH updated its website to show that a total of 3,697 people have been tested, and six Virginians have died as a result of COVID-19. The majority of the confirmed cases are in the Arlington and Fairfax areas.
Monday afternoon, the Virginia Beach Health Department reported that a man in its district has died after testing positive for COVID-19. This marks the seventh death related to the coronavirus in the commonwealth. The department announced Monday, March 23, that the man had underlying health conditions and died of acute respiratory failure.
Monday evening the Thomas Jefferson Health District confirmed 11 cases in its area, including 5 in Albemarle and 3 in Charlottesville.
Sunday, March 22 - 219 COVID-19 cases:
In his daily coronavirus update Sunday morning at 11, Governor Northam confirmed there are now 67 additional COVID-19 cases in Virginia, bringing the total to 219. One death in Fairfax County has been reported, bringing the total fatalities in Virginia to 3.
On March 22, the Thomas Jefferson Health District updated the number of positive COVID-19 cases. Those numbers are listed below: TJHD has total of 10 #COVID19 cases in the following localities: Albemarle - 4, Charlottesville - 3, Fluvanna - 1, Greene - 0, Louisa - 2, Nelson - 0
Saturday, March 21 - 152 COVID-19 cases:
In its noon update, the Virginia Department of Health reports 152 COVID-19 case in Virginia. This is an increase of 28 since Friday.
Later in the day, Louisa County confirmed its first case of COVID-19. The person was tested on March 19, and results came back today. The individual has been in quarantine since that time.
As of this afternoon, the Thomas Jefferson Health District has 9 cases of COVID-19 in the following counties: Albemarle - 4 Charlottesville - 3 Fluvanna - 1 Greene - 0 Louisa - 1 Nelson - 0. The TJHD will also post daily numbers by 6 pm every day on Facebook and Twitter.
Friday, March 20 - 124 COVID-19 cases:
Virginia Department of Health: there are now 124 presumptively positive cases of the coronavirus in the commonwealth. This is an increase of 30 since Thursday.
The Thomas Jefferson Health District has confirmed a case of coronavirus in Fluvanna County.
Thursday, March 19 - 94 COVID-19 cases:
There are 94 cases of coronavirus in the commonwealth, including a child in Gloucester County. This is an increase of 17 since Wednesday.
The state is also increasing medical personnel for testing, as just under 1300 have been tested.
Sales tax for businesses is due Friday, March 20, but there is some relief.“We will consider sales tax for an extension of the due date for filling and payment for the February 2020 sales tax return that are due tomorrow until April 20, Secretary of Finance Aubrey Layne said.
Virginia also will not make you pay for any kind of testing if you have COVID-19.
Virginia State Police are being instructed not stop people for out of date inspection stickers at this time.
The Thomas Jefferson Health District announced an additional three COVID-19 cases in the Charlottesville area.
Wednesday, March 18 - 77 COVID-19 cases:
Virginia’s confirmed cases of the new coronavirus rose to 77 as schools and many businesses remained shuttered and a ban on large gatherings reshaped daily life. This is an increase of 10 since Tuesday.
Tuesday, March 17 - 67 COVID-19 cases:
Virginia Department of Health: 67 cases of the virus in the commonwealth, including one that is the first known instance at a long-term care facility. This is an increase of 16 since Monday.
Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam urged restaurants, gyms, theaters and other businesses on Tuesday to implement a 10-person limit in response to the coronavirus.
Monday, March 16 - 51 COVID-19 cases:
According to the Virginia Department of Health, there are a total of 51 cases of COVID-19 in the commonwealth. This is an increase of six since Sunday.
UVA says a member of its community has tested positive for COVID-19.
Sunday, March 15 - 45 COVID-19 cases:
The Virginia Department of Health announces 45 COVID-19 cases in the commonwealth. This is an increase of four since Saturday.
Governor Ralph Northam announced a ban on all gatherings of 100 people or more statewide Sunday amid a rise in coronavirus cases in Virginia.
The Virginia Department of Emergency Management has confirmed that an agency employee has tested positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19).
Saturday, March 14 - 41 COVID-19 cases:
Virginia has 41 cases of COVID-19. This is an increase of 11 since Friday.
The commonwealth of Virginia reports the first COVID-19 death in the Peninsula Health District.
Friday, March 13 - 30 COVID-19 cases:
The Virginia Department of Health says there are now 30 people who have tested positive for COVID-19, commonly called coronavirus. This is an increase of 13 since Thursday.
Governor Ralph Northam said on Friday that there were 29 cases in the commonwealth. However, VDH updated the count soon after the governor’s announcement.
Thursday, March 12 -17 COVID-19 cases:
Virginia has 17 presumptive positive cases of COVID-19. This is an increase of eight since Wednesday.
Governor Northam declares state of emergency, outlines additional measures to combat COVID-19.
Wednesday, March 11 - 9 COVID-19 Cases:
Virginia has 9 “presumptive positive” cases of COVID-19. This is an increase of one since Tuesday.
Tuesday, March 10 - 8 COVID-19 Cases:
Virginia has 8 “presumptive positive” cases of COVID-19. This is an increase of three since Monday.
Monday, March 9 - 5 COVID-19 Cases:
Virginia Department of Health Confirms Third “Presumptive Positive” Case of Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) in commonwealth. This is an increase of three since Sunday.
Later on March 9, Virginia Department of Health Confirms Fourth and Fifth “Presumptive Positive” Cases of Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) in Fairfax and in Spotsylvania County, Virginia. http://www.vdh.virginia.gov/news/status-update-on-two-presumptive-positive-novel-coronavirus-cases-in-virginia/
Sunday, March 8 - 2 COVID-19 Cases:
Virginia Department of Health held a press conference with Virginia’s state and local public health leaders on two confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Virginia. This is an increase of one since Saturday.
Saturday, March 7 - 1 COVID-19 Case:
Marine Base Corps Quantico resident at Fort Belvoir was the first positive case of the coronavirus in Virginia.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.