UVA Board of Visitors votes to rename Ruffner Hall

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The University of Virginia Board of Visitors unanimously voted Thursday to rename Ruffner Hall in honor of Walter Ridley, the first African American to earn a doctoral degree from the university.
UVA says during a review process, it examined the life accomplishments of William H. Ruffner.
It determined his accomplishments were overshadowed by his support for segregation and beliefs that African Americans were inferior to whites.
The board of visitors will also consider renaming the Curry School entirely.
