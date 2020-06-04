Staunton, Waynesboro and Augusta County working together for economic recovery

Small business is essential to our community and to the success of our economy. They represent decades of commitment by owners to provide goods and services to citizens and visitors while offering vast employment opportunities. There are over 5,000 business establishments in the Metropolitan Statistical Area (MSA), almost all of them considered a “small business” using the SBA definition of having less than 500 employees. In SAW, 86% of our businesses have 19 or fewer employees. The effect of COVID-19 closures on all businesses combined with our two largest employment sectors being hospitality/accommodation and retail could be devastating, but the SAW region is in a great position to support our small businesses as they work to remain open, offer employment, and strengthen the future of our local economy.