Spotty Severe Weather Risk

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A hot and muggy southwest wind flow ahead of a cold front will cause a scattering of showers and thunderstorms. There’s a shower, downpour and thunderstorm risk through mainly Friday night. Isolated severe weather threat through Thursday evening. One or two thunderstorms could produce localized damaging wind gusts, small hail, a lot of lightning and heavy rainfall.
A lingering shower/storm chance on Saturday. Turning less humid on Sunday and next Monday.
Watching the progress of Tropical Storm/Depression Cristobal now over the southern Gulf Coast of Mexico. This system is forecast to make landfall as a tropical storm over Louisiana Sunday night into Monday. The remnants or leftovers of Cristobal may get absorbed into a cold front and give our region showers and thunderstorms later next week.
Through Thursday evening: Hazy, hot and more humid. A scattered shower and thunderstorm developing. Isolated severe weather risk. Highs upper 80s to lower 90s.
Thursday overnight: Partly cloudy, mild and muggy with a lingering shower chance. Lows upper 60s to lower 70s.
Friday: Partly sunny and tropical. A scattered shower and thunderstorm forming. Highs mid to upper 80s. Lows upper 60s to lower 70s.
Saturday: Mostly to partly sunny. A shower/thunder risk. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s and still humid. Drying and more comfortable late Saturday night. Lows lower 60s.
Sunday and Monday: Sunshine and less humid. Highs lower 80s. Lows in the 50s.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs upper 80s. Lows near 60.
Wednesday: Partly cloudy with a rain chance. Highs upper 80s.
