Riverheads High School holding individual graduation ceremonies

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - At Riverheads High School in Augusta County, graduates experienced a different kind of ceremony Thursday.
Each graduate took a turn walking the length of the gymnasium, alone, to Pomp and Circumstance, then climbed the steps to accept their hard-earned high school diploma without any handshakes. It was a quiet affair. The only witnesses were a handful of loved ones and a couple of photographers to document the occasion.
"It's been something everybody looks forward to no matter what, even if you start school late, you homeschool or anything," said Riverheads graduate Beyonce Mass. "It means a lot to walk across that stage in front of a bunch of people that care about me and love me."
Beyonce’s mother, Stephanie Mass says she was worried at first. “But since the kids got the same stage, the same gymnasium as all the graduates before them since 1997, I’m happy with that,” Mass stated. “And some of the most important people in her life are here with her today.”
Thursday was the first of two days of graduation ceremonies at Riverheads High School.
