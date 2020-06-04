Opinions vary on moving into Phase Two of the coronavirus restrictions

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - With the weather warming up and most of the state about to move into Phase Two of the coronavirus restrictions, things were picking up on Charlottesville’s Downtown Mall and in Crozet.
We talked to people about the restrictions being eased, many urged caution, but most said they are ready to get back to normal.
The mood was mixed between the restrictions being lifted too quickly, not fast enough and the government reacting right on time.
Many people said they would continue to wear masks and social distance and hope other would as well.
