Ongoing 5th Street corridor study seeks solutions for multi-modal transportation options

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia Department of Transportation Thursday shared an update on the Fifth Street Corridor study.
Transportation safety and efficiency improvements are coming to the fifth street corridor area in Charlottesville and Albemarle County.
The study is looking at conditions for cars, bicycles and pedestrians along fifth street between Harris Road in Charlottesville and Ambros Commons Drive in Albemarle County.
A variety of options are on the table, including the concept of what planners call a “complete street”.
“We talk about serving all uses and users of the roadway. We talk about an eight to 80 city. Grandma should be as comfortable as the messenger bike person as the middle schooler getting to school” project coordinator Patty Hurd said.
You can take a survey about transportation options for the fifth street corridor here https://vdot5thstreetstudy.metroquest.com/.
Responses will be taken through June 26.
