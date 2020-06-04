Man enters guilty plea in connection with Charlottesville’s missing slave auction marker

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The man at the center of Charlottesville’s missing plaque designating the site of a slave auction block is entering a plea deal.
Charlottesville Commonwealth’s Attorney Joseph Platania says Richard H. Allan III pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of destruction of property in court Thursday, June 4.
Police arrested Allan at his Albemarle County studio back on February 11, charging him with grand larceny and possession of “burglarious” tools.
Allan had admitted to removing the slave auction marker on East Jefferson Street during the early hours of February 6. He had implied to the C-VILLE Weekly that he had disposed of the plaque in the James River.
According to Platania, Allan was cooperative and facilitated the return of the marker.
RELATED:
- Hearing date pushed to June in Allan case
- Court date pushed for man accused for taking slave marker
- Court date set for man accused of taking Charlottesville slave plaque
- C-VILLE Weekly: ‘Why I did it:’ County resident confesses to taking slave auction block
- Arrest made in connection to missing slave auction plaque from Court Square
- Slave auction markers missing from Charlottesville’s Court Square
06/04/2020 Statement from Charlottesville Commonwealth’s Attorney Joseph Platania:
Today, in Charlottesville General District Court, Richard H. Allan, III, pleaded guilty pursuant to a plea agreement to a reduced charge of misdemeanor destruction of property.
He was given a 90-day jail sentence that was suspended upon the condition that he complete 25 hours of community service and be of good behavior for 12 months.
Mr. Allan admitted to removing a bronze cast “slave auction” marker belonging to the City of Charlottesville. After being charged with its removal and destruction, Mr. Allan was cooperative and facilitated the return of the marker.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.