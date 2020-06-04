Locust Grove man accused of threatening to kill protesters

On June 3, 2020, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office received multiple reports from concerned citizens in reference to a social media post of a user claiming he wanted to burn houses, cars and kill protesters. After a thorough investigation, Michael Hanson, age 24, of Locust Grove Va. was arrested and charged with Va. Code Section 18.2-83 “threat to burn or bomb” and 18.2-60 “knowingly communicate a threat to kill or do bodily injury with intent to commit an act of terrorism” as defined in 18.2-46.4. Mr. Hanson is currently incarcerated in the Central Va. Regional Jail with no bond. Mr. Hanson has another bond hearing on June 5, 2020 in the Orange County General District Court. No further information will be provided at this time