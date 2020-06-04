Gov. Northam announces the statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee in Richmond will be removed

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Governor Northam held a briefing on Confederate statues Thursday morning. The briefing began with Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney announcing that the statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee will be removed from Richmond’s Monument Avenue.
“Richmond is no longer the capital of the confederacy,” he stated. “It’s time. It’s time to heal.”
Gov. Northam thanked Mayor Stoney for his leadership. Northam said through 400 years of American history black oppression has always existed in this country, just in different forms. He said Confederate General Robert E. Lee never wanted a statue, but Virginia leaders at the time chose not to heal the wounds of the Civil War. The Lee statue in Richmond is unique, in part because the state owns it and the land around it.
Northam has directed the Department of General Services to remove the Lee statue happen as soon as possible. It will go into storage, and he will work with the community to determine its future. Northam says they’ll talk with contractors in coming weeks to remove the bronze portion of the statue, then discus what to do with the pedestal (such as whether to take it down or put a different statue on it.)
Northam says a he believes in a Virginia that studies its past in an honest way, and that removing a symbol is only a step.
“We still need change in this country," he said. "We need healing most of all.”
An ancestor of Robert E. Lee, a pastor, appeared at Northam’s briefing. He spoke in favor of bringing down the statue.
Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax says this is the first year of the next 400 years.
Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring read a statement, saying we must dismantle systemic racism, which includes monuments like the statue of Lee. Herring says “how can you tell a black man or woman they will get a fair trial when there is Confederate monument by the courthouse?” He says there is much more to do to heal the pain.
Zyahna Bryant, the teen who started the petition to remove the Lee statue in Charlottesville, spoke at the briefing, saying it is no longer adequate to walk away from racist dialog, because lives are on the line.
When asked what are we doing in Virginia about police brutality, the governor said the first step is to realize we have a problem. People need to come together to have a dialog and turn words into actions. Northam said Virginia is working on concrete steps: diversifying police forces, encouraging more interaction with the communities, teaching deescalation techniques, and the use of body cameras.
