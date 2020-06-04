Jack Salt 2.0: Cavaliers looking for Caffaro to make an impact next season

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia men’s basketball team is in a holding pattern, waiting for the go-ahead to resume basketball activities.
When they do get back on the court, the Cavaliers will be looking to replace Mamadi Diakite and Braxton Key, and that could come in the form of Francisco Caffaro, AKA ‘Papi.’
“Papi’ a big baddie," says Diakite. "I see him as Jack Salt 2.0. Probably better offensively, and more coordinated, sorry Jack.”
Caffaro’s best game of the season came in the first meeting with North Carolina, when the 7seven-foot center scored 10 points and grabbed seven rebounds.
But the rising sophomore had trouble staying on the court, committing 24 fouls in 152 minutes of action in 2019-20.
“I think Papi just needs time on the floor," says associate head coach Jason Williford. "If he can get on the floor, and stay out of foul trouble. He was like a foul every ten seconds he was out there. If he can just get experience of being on the floor, and stay out of foul trouble, his aggressiveness and physicality, we need. There are times we just got to have that.”
Diakite adds, “When his mind is right, he can hurt people. Defensively, he just has to trust people with who he’s playing with.”
