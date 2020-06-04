CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A muggy start to our day. Grab the umbrella before heading out. A mix of clouds and sun will give way to mostly cloudy conditions later Today with showers and storms. Conditions will again be hot and humid ahead of the storms. This pattern will be repeated Friday. However, by Saturday while still hot, humid and unsettled, once the front moves through later in the day conditions will begin to improve. Drier air and cooler temperatures will move in Sunday into early next week. Have a great and safe day !
Today: Mix of clouds and sun with showers and storms, High: low 90s
Tonight: Evening storms, then mostly cloudy and humid, Low: upper 60s
Friday: Mostly cloudy with scattered storms, High: upper 80s...Low: upper 60s
Saturday: Partly sunny with a few storms, High: low 90s...Low: low 60s
Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: low 80s...Low: mid 50s
Monday: Mostly sunny, High: low 80s...Low: low 60s
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High: low 80s...Low: low 60s
Wednesday: Partly sunyy with showers, High: low 80s...Low: low 60s
