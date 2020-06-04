CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A muggy start to our day. Grab the umbrella before heading out. A mix of clouds and sun will give way to mostly cloudy conditions later Today with showers and storms. Conditions will again be hot and humid ahead of the storms. This pattern will be repeated Friday. However, by Saturday while still hot, humid and unsettled, once the front moves through later in the day conditions will begin to improve. Drier air and cooler temperatures will move in Sunday into early next week. Have a great and safe day !