Gyms prepare to reopen at 30% capacity for Phase 2

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Prepare to get your sweat on. Gyms in Central Virginia will reopen their doors on Friday for Phase 2 of the Governor’s “Forward Virginia” plan.
However, the gyms will only be allowed to function at 30% capacity.
“We have been waiting for this day, waiting to get back in here for quite a while,” Co-Owner of Elevate Training Studio Adam Goerge said.
As gyms such as Elevate welcome back patrons, cleanliness is the top priority.
“Everything is clean and there’s nothing that gets touched and without being wiped down before it gets put away,” Goerge said.
In addition, any equipment that cannot be adequately sanitized will not be used.
“We’re not using certain pieces of equipment that are not as easy to clean," Goerge added. "This would be things these like ropes, tubing, and stuff like that...it’s harder to clean.”
The more space between gym goers, the better.
“I think the biggest thing is that we’re still maintaining our distance in here," he said. "We are still keeping bodies as far apart as we can.”
However, smaller studios like Zoom Cycle do not have the luxury of space.
“Our planning was actually based around a 6 foot number,” Owner Justin Goodman said.
Staff at Zoom, based on guidelines in other states, spent time setting up rooms with 15 bikes to ensure safety six feet of distance apart. Now with the 10 foot guideline from Governor Northam, each room can only hold five bikes.
“The whole template thing really threw a curve ball at us," Goodman said. "It is a huge, huge difference between what we were planning on and sort of the hand we’ve been dealt.”
That means Zoom will not be opening Friday. Goodman thinks it might be wiser financially to push off reopening until Phase 3. The announcement from the governor left them with little time to prepare.
“It kind of hit us like a ton of bricks so really we’ve been scrambling at that point just trying to figure out what we might be able to accomplish.” Goodman said.
Other gyms like Iron Will, Anytime Fitness Pantops, as well as ACAC’s Crozet and Pantops locations will reopen Friday.
“Now we can all come in and work together, with social aspects," Goerge said. "It’s great to be able to talk to each other, seeing each other and everybody is so excited to get back in here.”
Those with Elevate have advice for everybody eager to get back into the gym: don’t over do it.
They recommend starting at about 80% effort until you can eventually build your way back up to that pre-quarantine physique.
