Devils Backbone looks to sponsor one Appalachian Trail hiker with beer and cash

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - If you want to take on the Appalachian Trail, you’re taking on a tough task. But, maybe a few brews and some cold, hard cash would make the hike a little more appealing.
Hundreds of people are trying to win $20,000, gear, and beer through a contest to represent Devils Backbone Brewing Company in the mountains.
Their new “Chief Hiking Officer” contest will select and pay one lucky winner to hike the Appalachian Trail while enjoying their brews.
Nearly 200 people submitted an entry within the first two days of the contest’s posting.
While the free beer is an attractive perk to many, COO Hayes Humphreys says this is a perfect time for the self-reflection that also comes with the long hike.
“We’ve been watching all these amazing people coming through and telling us their stories for so long,” Hayes said. “When you talk to them and understand what made them want to go out and get on the trail, and the things they learned about themselves, and the things they learned about life, it is really inspiring.”
Devils Backbone will start its four-part selection process on August 1, and they plan to announce a winner in September.
