Deputies: Virginia man assaulted 3 people due to their race

On June 2, 2020 at approximately 7:15 pm, the Orange Sheriff’s Office responded to an address in Lake of the Woods in Locust Grove, VA for an assault and battery that had just occurred. Upon their arrival, Sheriff’s deputies interviewed several people and determined that the caller was in fact the perpetrator of assault and battery on three individuals. It appears based on the interviews, that the perpetrator of the crimes did so because of the race of the victims. As a result of the investigation, Edward Halstead, a white male, age 53, of Locust Grove, Virginia was arrested for attempted strangulation and three counts of felonious assault and battery due to the victim’s race. Mr. Halstead is currently being held at the Central Virginia Regional Jail in Orange, VA. No further information will be provided at this time.