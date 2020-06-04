COVID-19 testing held outside Albemarle Co. church

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Several groups are teaming up to host a free coronavirus testing event in Albemarle County Thursday, June 4.
More than 100 preregistered for Thursday’s event at the Church of the Incarnation, located at 1465 Incarnation Drive. This event was a collaboration between the church, UVA Health, Sin Barreras, and the Thomas Jefferson Health District.
Javier Raudales, a client service coordinator with Sin Barreras, says they wanted to focus particularly on communities that are disproportionately hit by COVID-19.
“It’s really important to address those most vulnerable in the community, those being the immigrant community, any people of color, those of lower socio-economic backgrounds, because there are many barriers they face in access to healthcare,” Raudales said.
Thursday’s event is set go from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., and no appointment is needed.
