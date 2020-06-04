Albemarle Co. announces changes for Phase Two

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle County is announcing some changes its taking as much of the commonwealth readies to enter Phase Two of Governor Ralph Northam’s Forward Virginia plan during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Phase Two starts Friday, June 5, and is expected to last a couple weeks.
Albemarle County announced Thursday, June 4, that park amenities will re-open tomorrow. This means playgrounds, tennis courts, and basketball courts will be available. Also included are gathering areas such as grills, picnic tables, pavilions, and shelters. Restrooms will begin to reopen Tuesday, June 9
The County Office Buildings will remain closed to the public until at least July 6, with limited exceptions. All tax payments must be made through one of our contactless payment options. Voter registration will continue to offer curbside in-person absentee voting for the upcoming June 23 primaries. You can request a ballot online through June 16.
Additionally, community centers in Albemarle Co. will remain on a limited-operating basis.
06/04/2020 Release from Albemarle County:
Effective Friday, June 5, Virginia will enter Phase 2 of the Forward Virginia plan to safely and gradually ease health restrictions while containing the spread of COVID-19. Read Governor Northam’s Executive Order 65 and review the guidance for businesses to familiarize yourself with what you might expect for the next few weeks.
Albemarle County Local Government has continued its operations since mid-March, shifting our workforce to telework wherever possible, while supporting our community’s emergency response to the COVID-19 pandemic. While our doors are closed to the public, we have continued to provide many of the same programs and services - and we will continue to do so under Phase 2.
During Phase 2, here’s what you can expect for Albemarle County Local Government beginning on Friday, June 5.
Updated The County Office Buildings will remain closed to the public until at least Monday, July 6, with limited exceptions. This date will be revisited the last week of June.
- All tax payments must be made through one of our contactless payment options.
- Community Development will continue to receive intake of applications and payments on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, but customers are encouraged to submit online.
- Police will continue to receive limited customers through managed access of the 5th Street Office Building.
- Voter Registration will continue to offer curbside in-person absentee voting for the upcoming June 23 primaries. Voters are encouraged to vote by-mail absentee – request a ballot online through June 16.
Updated Park amenities will re-open at Albemarle County parks.
- Playgrounds, tennis courts, and basketball courts for community/pick-up use
- Gathering areas, including grills, picnic tables, pavilions, and shelters
- Restrooms beginning Tuesday, June 9
Updated Community Centers will remain on a limited-operating basis.
- Reservations for private events remain suspended
- Food pantry and distribution activities remain operational
Parks programming remains suspended.
- Summer swimming beaches, summer camp, classes and recreation programs remain closed/canceled
- Field reservations are not available
Community use of County facilities remains unavailable.
- Meeting rooms in County Office Buildings
- Training rooms/birthday parties at Fire Stations
Meetings of the Board of Supervisors and meetings of all other meetings public bodies will remain virtual.
Our staff in the field – including inspectors, project managers, and Social Services personnel – will be wearing cloth face coverings. To protect our staff and reduce the transmission of COVID-19, they will ask you to wear a cloth face covering too. We appreciate your cooperation as we work together to flatten the curve and keep our community safe.
First responders will continue with revised response protocols to ensure the safety of everyone.
- Our 911 call takers will continue to ask screening questions
- Fire Rescue personnel may don additional personal protective equipment
- Police or Fire Rescue may request you meet them outside, if practical
We are still here for you.
Please visit our website (www.albemarle.org) or call us at 434-243-7929 for assistance.
Specific to COVID-19, visit our COVID-19 resource page (www.albemarle.org/covid19)
