VSP investigating fatal crash in Page County

PAGE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Virginia State Police are investigating a three-vehicle accident on Route 340 that left one person dead.
According to VSP, the crash happened hear Goodmill Road around 6:10 p.m. Tuesday, June 2. A 2015 Ford Mustang was heading north on Rte. 340 when it crossed the center line and collided with a 2001 Ford F-350 hauling a trailer. The impact caused the Mustang to run off the road and hit a guardrail, ejecting the driver. Debris from the Mustang struck a 2005 Chevrolet Silverado.
The driver of the Mustang, 27-year-old Bruce G. Pilgrim of Front Royal, died at the scene of the crash. He was not wearing a seat belt.
Pilgrim’s passenger, a 24-year-old woman, suffered minor injuries and was transported to Page Memorial Hospital. VSP says she was wearing a seat belt.
The driver of the F-350, a 23-year-old man from Florida, suffered minor injuries and was also taken to Page Memorial Hospital for treatment. He, too, was wearing a seat belt.
The driver of the Chevrolet, a 70-year-old Rileyville man, was uninjured and was wearing a seat belt.
The Virginia State Police say speed and alcohol are both considered factors in the crash.
06/03/2020 Release from Virginia State Police:
Virginia State Police Master Trooper M. Martin is investigating a fatal three-vehicle crash in Page County. The crash occurred June 2, 2020 at 6:11 p.m. on Route 340 near Route 684 (Goodmill Road).
A 2015 Ford Mustang was traveling north on Rte. 340 when it crossed a double solid yellow center, collided with southbound 2001 Ford F-350 hauling a trailer. The impact caused the Mustang to run off the roadway and collide with a guardrail, ejecting the driver. Debris from the Mustang struck a southbound 2005 Chevrolet Silverado.
The driver of the Mustang, Bruce G. Pilgrim, 27, of Front Royal, Va., died at the scene of the crash as a result of his injuries. Pilgrim was not wearing a seatbelt.
A passenger in the Mustang, a 24-year-old female, suffered minor injuries in the crash and was transported to Page Memorial Hospital for treatment. The female was wearing a seatbelt.
The driver of the F-350, a 23-year-old male, of Panama, Fl., suffered minor injuries in the crash and was transported to Page Memorial Hospital for treatment. The male was wearing a seatbelt.
The driver of the Chevrolet, a 70-year-old male, of Rileyville, Va., was uninjured in the crash. The male was wearing a seatbelt.
Speed and alcohol are both considered factors in the crash.
The crash remains under investigation.
VSP’s Accident Reconstruction Team assisted in the investigation.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.