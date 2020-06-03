VSP investigating fatal crash in Page County

According to VSP, the crash happened hear Goodmill Road around 6:10 p.m. Tuesday, June 2. A 2015 Ford Mustang was heading north on Rte. 340 when it crossed the center line and collided with a 2001 Ford F-350 hauling a trailer. The impact caused the Mustang to run off the road and hit a guardrail, ejecting the driver. Debris from the Mustang struck a 2005 Chevrolet Silverado.