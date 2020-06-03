Virginia 30 Day Fund commits $100K to small businesses impacted by riots, protests

“We can never tolerate the murder of African Americans – or any Americans – by police, nor can we accept the destruction of communities and livelihoods through rioting, theft and vandalism,” said Pete Snyder, who cofounded the Virginia 30 Day Fund with his wife, Burson. “As Virginia small businesses, which are already at grave risk due to the COVID-19 crisis, work to pick up the pieces and rebuild from this damage, we are here to help build them back up. Rather than allowing the violent few to tear down what others have built, we will come together with our fellow Virginians to heal our commonwealth.”