UVA men’s basketball to play in inaugural Hall of Fame Shootout

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia men’s basketball team has officially added another game to its non-conference schedule for next season, as the Cavaliers will be a part of a triple-header in Charlotte in November.
The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame made the announcement on Wednesday.
UVA will take on Temple in the first-ever Hall of Fame Shootout on November 13th.
There are three teams from the commonwealth participating, as Virginia Tech will face Davidson, and Liberty will battle East Carolina.
Virginia already has Villanova on its non-conference schedule, and they’ll play two of either Georgetown, Kansas, and UCLA in the Wooden Legacy Tournament.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.