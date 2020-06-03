Top Notch Family Pharmacy opening Charlottesville store on Friday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Pharmacists across the country are helping people stay healthy during the pandemic. A Charlottesville pharmacy continues to step up to plate.
When another pharmacy in town closed its doors for the last time just three years ago, Leah Argie started Top Notch Family Pharmacy as a way to make sure certain services didn’t end too.
“I didn’t want to see a gap in services for our patients. They offered a lot of specialized services like we offer here - custom compounding for patients, delivery outside of just Charlottesville," Argie said.
The pharmacist and Top Notch Family Pharmacy owner grew up going to her neighborhood pharmacy, which ignited her passion.
“As I got older I realized that this is a really good career opportunity for as far as being able to be part of your community and reach out and help people each day,” Argie said.
While the pharmacy is open for pickup and delivery, the front door is not.
“We’ve had the front store closed for the past few weeks just trying to keep our staff safe and prevent the spread of anything," Argie said.
While she may have figured out her calling at a young age, Argie is not done yet.
“I just love being part of the community. I look forward to growing our staff more here,” Argie said.
The store is opening its doors fully to customers on Friday, May 5, though there will be measures in place to keep everyone safe.
Top Notch Pharmacy is located at 943 Preston Ave., in Charlottesville.
