Spanberger Launches Annual Congressional App Challenge for Seventh District STEM Students

“STEM innovators will play a vital role in safeguarding our national security, growing our economy, and building a more equitable society for our neighbors in the coming decades. We will depend on American students who can turn their literacy in coding and computer science into creative solutions that address the complex problems facing our nation,” said Spanberger. “Many kids in Central Virginia do not see leadership in Silicon Valley that looks like them – we can start turning that around by inspiring our students to reach for a career in any of the many U.S. industries that will rely on emerging technologies and STEM innovation in the years to come. I hope many of the Seventh District’s students take advantage of this hands-on opportunity, and I look forward to seeing their incredible work.”