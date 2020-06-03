As Phase 2 approaches, Charlottesville businesses react and prepare

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Phase 2 of reopening Virginia is just on the horizon. Governor Ralph Northam announced that the state will loosen more restrictions starting Friday, June 5.
Many businesses rejoiced the Governor’s decision while others were disappointed, as they do not feel ready to welcome customers into indoor spaces just yet.
“I mean it’s devastating for small businesses and it’s devastating for any company in general,” Fellini’s General Manager Lorena Kush said. “I just don’t feel like this progression and transition is benefiting businesses.”
Fellini’s is one of the many restaurants in Charlottesville feeling the pressure to reopen, but doesn’t have the health, safety, and financial resources.
“There’s no possible way that we can go ahead and open, and be sustainable,” Kush added. “So, we are looking at, possibly month, possibly two months, it just depends on how things go.”
When Kush heard that Phase 2 was approaching in a matter of days, she knew it would be tough.
“Honest, sheer panic, because I knew that there was no possible way that we were in a position to go ahead and do that right now,” Kush said.
On the other end of the spectrum, the Phase 2 announcement was music to the ears of staff at Three Notch’d Brewing Company.
“We’ve been excited we’ve been chomping at the bit people back into our space and have an awesome time,” Three Notch’d Marketing Director Patrick Werner said.
Three Notch’d has a space large enough to allow 126 people indoors, even at 50% capacity.
“The amount of space that we had was a killer appeal to most people," Werner said. "We’re allowed to be well within the guidelines at a reduced capacity”
The entire process is a learning experience for everyone, not just restaurants.
“It’s going to probably be reacting to things on the fly I guess with how things come up," Mincer’s Vice President Cal Mincer said. "We’ve never really done this before.”
For those who are reopening, and even for those who aren’t, it is the smiling faces of loyal customers that they miss the most.
“Beyond all of the safety measures we’re excited to get everybody back in and see our friends and family in public and enjoy the weather,” Werner said.
“They really cannot wait to come back in and just feel like a community again,” Kush said.
Fellini’s, Mincer’s, and Three Notch’d are all still providing curbside pickup for those who may not feel comfortable walking in their space just yet.
