Orange Co. announces Playin’ in the Park Independence Celebration canceled

06/03/2020 Release from Orange County:
Orange County, VA – The Orange County Parks and Recreation Department and the Orange County Parks and Recreation Foundation regret to inform the public that the Playin’ in the Park Independence Celebration scheduled for July 2, 2020 at Booster Park is cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Staff thoughtfully considered alternative methods of holding this event but determined that each approach would have its own safety concerns that cannot be overcome. We apologize for the inconvenience and disappointment this decision may cause. The Orange County Parks and Recreation Department and the Orange County Parks and Recreation Foundation appreciate the support of the community, sponsors, performers, vendors, and participants. We look forward to hosting the event in 2021.
Please direct any questions to the Orange County Parks & Recreation at (540) 672-5435.
