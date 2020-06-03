More Humid Ahead and Late Week Storms

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Wednesday marked the hottest temperatures of the year so far, with highs in the low 90s. As we move into the late week, higher humidity with temperatures in the upper 80s to low 90s and a daily chance of storms.
A slow moving cold front to our north will stall, but in combination with the warmth and humidity and daytime heating, will give rise to mainly scattered afternoon and evening storms through the late week. A few could pulse to strong to severe levels. The main threats damaging wind gusts, some hail and locally heavy rain.
On Saturday, still the chance of some scattered storms, ahead of another cold front. This one will clear the region and usher in a less humid and more comfortable air mass for Sunday and early next week.
In the tropics, watching the progress of Tropical Storm Cristobal over Mexico and forecast to move back out over the waters of the southern Gulf of Mexico. It could possibly bring us some rain by the end of next week.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, mild. Lows upper 60s to near 70.
Thursday: Partly sunny. Hot and humid. Scattered PM showers and thunderstorms. Few strong to severe possible. Highs upper 80s to low 90s. Lows upper 60s.
Friday: Partly sunny, warm and humid. Scattered showers/storms. Highs mid to upper 80s. Lows in the 60s.
Saturday: Sun and clouds, muggy. Scattered showers/storms. Highs mid to upper 80s to around 90. Lows in the 60s.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, less humid. Highs low to mid 80s. Lows 60s.
Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs low 80s. Lows upper 50s to around 60.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs mid 80s. Lows upper 50s to around 60.
Wednesday: Sun and clouds. Chance of PM showers and storms. Highs upper 80s.
