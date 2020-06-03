Maintenance on UVA fields doesn’t stop with no sports

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The last team to play a game on Grounds was the UVA baseball team.
The Cavaliers beat UMass-Lowell 4-3 on the morning of March 11th.
That was almost three months ago.
It’ll be a few more months before the games can hopefully get started, and the UVA grounds crew is making sure the fields will be ready to use when the student-athletes return.
“We’re managing a living, breathing organism that either grows, or dies," says Sports Turf Manager Jesse Pritchard. "We have to be in. Grass doesn’t take a day off.”
With 17 acres of fields and landscapes to take care of, Social Distancing came naturally to Pritchard’s four-man crew.
“We stay spread out, just to be able to accommodate actually getting everything done on all of that land, with so few people," says Pritchard.
Exceptions are made for big projects.
On Wednesday, it was Deep Tine Aerification at Scott Stadium.
The absence of games has allowed Pritchard's team to get a head start on growing, but that's not his preference.
“I’d rather be hosting a Super Regional this weekend, right?" says Pritchard. "That’s what we expected. We’d like to have the student-athletes back, and have everything return to normal, and have these fields used and appreciated.”
The Virginia football team is scheduled to host VMI in its home opener on September 12th.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.