Live music returns to Whiskey Jar on Charlottesville’s Downtown Mall

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) – Charlottesville’s Downtown Mall finally has some liveliness after months of silence. The Whiskey Jar brought back live music for everyone to enjoy.
People haven't seen a show in person in a long time - and that also includes members of the Ragged Mountain String Band.
“They haven’t been with each other playing at all since this whole thing started. They haven’t been here so just to be able to bring live music back to the downtown mall, it’s awesome,” Owner of Whiskey Jar Wilson Richey said.
Richey would love to fill the room with an audience, but he can only operate at 50% capacity.
“We spent a week or better measuring the patio making sure we got the distancing tables and spaces down correctly," Richey said.
The staff also took time ahead of the performance to put other safety measures into place.
“Getting the team in here to practice flow so that we're not going by each other too much, we're creating as much space as possible,” Richey said. “We want to move slow, we want to be careful, we want to make sure we're not messing up.
Normally, Whiskey Jar has live music every night, but right now, they will start with one or two bands a week. They will keep people updated on social media and their website.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.