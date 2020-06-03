It’s gonna be hot !

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -High pressure to our south will pump in heat and humidity over the next few days. Real feel conditions will be near 100, so take frequent breaks if working outdoors. Meanwhile, an approaching cold front to our north will slowly drift south. By Thursday our shower and thunderstorm chances will increase. Friday and Saturday will also feature storm chances. However, by Sunday, with the front to our south, cooler and less humid conditions will be moving in. Have a great and safe day !