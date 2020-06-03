It’s gonna be hot !

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -High pressure to our south will pump in heat and humidity over the next few days. Real feel conditions will be near 100, so take frequent breaks if working outdoors. Meanwhile, an approaching cold front to our north will slowly drift south. By Thursday our shower and thunderstorm chances will increase. Friday and Saturday will also feature storm chances. However, by Sunday, with the front to our south, cooler and less humid conditions will be moving in. Have a great and safe day !
Today: Partly sunny and hot, High: mid 90s
Tonight: Partly cloudy with patchy fog, Low: upper 60s
Thursday: Mostly cloudy with risk of storms, High: around 90...Low: upper 60s
Friday: Mostly cloudy with scattered storms, High: mid 80s...Low: upper 60s
Saturday: Mostly cloudy with showers and storms, High: upper 80s...Low: low 60s
Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: low 80s...Low: upper 50s
Monday: Mostly suny, High: low 80s...Low: low 60s
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High: low 80s...Low: mid 60s
