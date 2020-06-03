Hundreds gather in Richmond for sixth day of protests

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Hundreds of people have gathered in Richmond for the sixth day in a row to protest police brutality.
Demonstrators first gathered around the Robert E. Lee monument along Monument Avenue and moved to near the Capitol.
Protesters blocked traffic on North 9th Street by sitting down in the roadway.
The National Guard has also arrived outside of Richmond Police Headquarters.
