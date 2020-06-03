Hot & humid

Tracking a cold front

nbc29 weather at noon - clipped version
By David Rogers | June 3, 2020 at 12:44 PM EDT - Updated June 3 at 12:52 PM

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -High pressure to our south will keep conditions steamy over the next couple of days. Increasing humidity levels and well above normal temperatures will make outdoor afternoon conditions uncomfortable. A slow moving cold front will get closer Tomorrow.. Morning sun will give way to showers and storms in the afternoon and evening. Some that could produce gusty wind and small hail. More unsettled weather will be with us for Friday and Saturday. However, with the front to our south Sunday, northerly wind will cool temperatures and lower humidity levels. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Partly sunny, breezy and hot, High: mid 90s

Tonight: Partly cloudy with patchy fog, Low: upper 60s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with risk of storms, High: around 90...Low: upper 60s

Friday: Mostly cloudy with scattered storms, High: mid 80...Low: upper 60s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a few scattered storms, High: upper 80s...Low: low60s

Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: low 80s...Low: upper 50s

Monday: Mostly sunny, High: low 80s...Low: low 60s

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High: low 80s...Low: mid 60s

Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.