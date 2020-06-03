Hot & humid

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -High pressure to our south will keep conditions steamy over the next couple of days. Increasing humidity levels and well above normal temperatures will make outdoor afternoon conditions uncomfortable. A slow moving cold front will get closer Tomorrow.. Morning sun will give way to showers and storms in the afternoon and evening. Some that could produce gusty wind and small hail. More unsettled weather will be with us for Friday and Saturday. However, with the front to our south Sunday, northerly wind will cool temperatures and lower humidity levels. Have a great and safe day !