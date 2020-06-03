Hot & humid

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -High pressure to our south will keep conditions steamy over the next couple of days. Increasing humidity levels and well above normal temperatures will make outdoor afternoon conditions uncomfortable. A slow moving cold front will get closer Tomorrow.. Morning sun will give way to showers and storms in the afternoon and evening. Some that could produce gusty wind and small hail. More unsettled weather will be with us for Friday and Saturday. However, with the front to our south Sunday, northerly wind will cool temperatures and lower humidity levels. Have a great and safe day !
Today: Partly sunny, breezy and hot, High: mid 90s
Tonight: Partly cloudy with patchy fog, Low: upper 60s
Thursday: Mostly cloudy with risk of storms, High: around 90...Low: upper 60s
Friday: Mostly cloudy with scattered storms, High: mid 80...Low: upper 60s
Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a few scattered storms, High: upper 80s...Low: low60s
Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: low 80s...Low: upper 50s
Monday: Mostly sunny, High: low 80s...Low: low 60s
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High: low 80s...Low: mid 60s
